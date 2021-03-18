Mark Schofield’s post-free agency mock draft

Just pick good players, everyone.

Unfortunately, those five words are not enough for a full mock draft, so we need to dig deeper. Now that free agency is starting to slow down, we have a better sense of how NFL teams view their current roster, and how some teams have addressed those concerns while others still have work to do. With the dust settling, that means it is a great time to try our hands at another mock draft.

Conceptually, this mock is more of the “what I would do” mock than a predictive mock draft. What does that mean? Well in the case of tough decisions — such as the New York Jets at 2 or the Atlanta Falcons at 4 — I went with what I would do if I were able to make the final call.

So yes, if you do not like the pick I made for your team, it is completely my fault. Send all irate comments in the form of “Scrubs” gifs, please.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

All of the free agency movement the past few days has changed needs for some NFL franchises, but not all. In Jacksonville, the need for a franchise quarterback remains. Players such as Mac Jones and Zach Wilson might be rising up boards, but Trevor Lawrence remains the best option at the sport’s most important position. He is schematically diverse, but you can imagine Urban Meyer dropping him into a spread system similar to what Lawrence ran at Clemson, and similar to what Meyer ran with Alex Smith at Utah years ago. As the draft approaches more and more overthinking is taking place with respect to both Lawrence, and Jacksonville’s selection in this spot. Do not overthink this Jacksonville, Lawrence is a great selection.

New York Jets: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

(Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

Sure, all of the buzz right now has the New York Jets drafting Zach Wilson in this spot, and there are reasons to make that connection. After all, the Jets are expected to run an offense similar to what we have seen from the Cleveland Browns/Green Bay Packers the past few seasons under new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, and Wilson has experience in that kind of system. With Fields, however, comes the potential for something more. The Ohio State quarterback might be slipping in the eyes of some, but his athleticism coupled with his easy arm talent would be a fit in this system as well, while providing room for growth beyond the structure of that offense. Having spent a lot of time studying Fields over the past year, I think the potential is enormous and the Jets would be smart to move in this direction.

Story continues

Houston Texans (via Miami Dolphins): Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

TERMS OF TRADE Miami receives: Deshaun Watson Houston receives: Tua Tagovailoa, 2021 1st round pick (3 overall), 2021 1st round pick (18 overall), and 2022 1st round pick As we saw this past week with Bill Belichick’s spending spree, when you have capital -- either in terms of cap space or draft picks -- you should spend it. Over the past few seasons the Miami Dolphins have been acquiring both, and now it is time to make an aggressive move. As a franchise that missed out on the playoffs a season ago, perhaps due to instability at the quarterback position, it is time to put that to use and acquire the QB to get the franchise over the last remaining hurdle. Sure, this might be quick to move on from Tagovailoa, but either the Dolphins hope he develops into a player like Watson and wait to make a run, or they simply go and acquire that kind of player now. In return, Houston gets a quarterback to build around in what looks like a rebuilding period, and they add an impact receiver here who is strong off the line, has experience beating press coverage, and can be an immediate contributor on offense.

Atlanta Falcons: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Trey Lance NDSU

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Well, this is something. The Atlanta Falcons are in a fascinating spot, as there is perhaps a bit of sunlight sneaking through their current window of contention with Matt Ryan at the helm. But when you are picking this early in the draft with this kind of quarterback group, it makes sense to address the position now rather than kicking that decision down the road. Particularly if you have the change to draft a player with huge upside but one that might need a bit of time. Yes, the organization just restructured Ryan’s deal, and as such QB might not be as much of a need at this spot. There is a huge contingent of Falcons fans -- Locked on Falcons host Aaron Freeman among them -- pushing for Kyle Pitts in this spot which would also make sense given Arthur’s Smith’s offense. However...when you have a chance to draft a quarterback early it might make sense to set yourself up for the future rather than try to chase a QB need two years from now. Trey Lance might be as close to an ideal fit in Smith’s offense as you can get. He can give the Falcons the quarterback of the future and hopefully Atlanta is not picking in the top five again anytime soon. Again, this is what I would do, and I’m not going to waste the chance to get a quarterback of the future when I’m picking at the top of this class. Perhaps the organization feels differently, and if they want to contend now Pitts makes sense, but I’m grabbing the QB when I can and not looking back.

Cincinnati Bengals: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

(Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports)

The position is not surprising, but the pick might be. For what seems like the past year Penei Sewell has been set in stone as the Cincinnati Bengals’ pick in the first round of this draft. As the Bengals slid down a few spots -- and other teams slid up -- Sewell remained as the heavy favorite for their first pick. But in recent weeks another offensive tackle has started to catch some steam, Rashawn Slater from Northwestern. He chose to opt-out this past season, but when you go back and watch his film from previous years you will see the makings of a bookend offensive tackle in the NFL. With Jonah Williams as a potential option at left tackle, the Bengals can slide Slater into the right tackle spot and hope to have those two as that bookend pair for the next few seasons to protect Joe Burrow. Yet given Slater’s experience at a few different offensive line positions, there is always the potential to move him around. However, begin with him at tackle and flourish.

Carolina Panthers (via Philadelphia Eagles): Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

TERMS OF TRADE Carolina receives: 2021 1st round selection (6 overall) Philadelphia receives: 2021 1st round selection (8 overall), 2021 3rd round selection (73 overall) and a 2022 2nd round selection The Carolina Panthers stop the Zach Wilson slide. With the BYU quarterback available the Panthers do not want to roll the dice that another team comes up to draft him, or that the Detroit Lions sit at seven overall and select a potential quarterback of the future. Instead, the Panthers come up a few spots and give Matt Rhule and Joe Brady a quarterback who could be a solid fit in Brady’s system. Wilson’s ability to make throws outside of structure and off-platform is eye-popping, and when coupled with his athletic ability you can see how his stock remains high. Sure he slides down a few spots, but Panthers fans would be overjoyed to see this result.

Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

(Caitie McMekin-USA TODAY NETWORK)

With the top four quarterbacks off the board -- and Jared Goff at least in the picture for 2021 -- the Detroit Lions do not need to force a QB selection in this spot. So they turn to another need, wide receiver. With Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones leaving town, wide receiver is a position that the Lions do need to address. Sure, DeVonta Smith might be an attractive option here, but Waddle’s ability to separate, to pace routes and to work to all levels of the field is just as enticing. If I’m in the room it is a tough pick, but I love what Waddle brings to the table and I’ll be banging that same table for him.

Philadelphia Eagles (via Carolina Panthers) Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

(Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

TERMS OF TRADE Carolina receives: 2021 1st round selection (6 overall) Philadelphia receives: 2021 1st round selection (8 overall), 2021 3rd round selection (73 overall) and a 2022 2nd round selection So the Philadelphia Eagles slide down a few spots and still get a player who was in their sights at six overall, in Florida tight end (in name only) Kyle Pitts. If the goal of this off-season is to help Jalen Hurts as much as possible, providing him with an absolute matchup nightmare is one way to achieve that goal. Howie Roseman does just that by adding Pitts into the fold. During this past season you were just as likely to see him running by cornerbacks as you were linebackers and safeties. The Eagles could look to roll out a 12 personnel package with both Pitts and Dallas Goedert on the field, or use the rookie as more of an X receiver in some offensive sets. Lots of options for new head coach Nick Sirriani to play with. And before Eagles fans start to clamor that this is "just another tight end," Pitts is...not just another tight end.

Denver Broncos: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

(Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP)

Cornerback remains a need for the Denver Broncos, and it is hard to pass up on an NFL-ready player at the position in Patrick Surtain II. Coming from a Nick Saban system Surtain is primed to step into an NFL defense and handle any coverage assignment. He is sticky in man coverage situations, prepared to handle the matching responsibilities that Vic Fangio and Ed Donatell will put on his plate given his time with the Crimson Tide, and has a great feel for how and when to drive on throws. Of course, this might mean the Broncos are giving Drew Lock one more season, but with Courtland Sutton back healthy Denver’s offense should have the necessary talent around him for the third-year passer to be successful.

Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

The Dallas Cowboys need to address the defensive side of the football, and while pass rusher could be a selection here, the organization goes in a different direction and grabs a player that some might consider the top option at this position in Caleb Farley. The Virginia Tech defensive back decided to opt-out a season ago and does come with some injury concerns, but when healthy he is a talented man coverage CB with room to grow. Farley is relatively new to the defensive side of the ball, having started his Hokies career as a wide receiver, but his change-of-direction skills coupled with his strength at the catch point make him a very intriguing CB prospect.

Las Vegas Raiders (via New York Giants): Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

(Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

TRADE TERMS Las Vegas receives: 2021 1st round selection (11 overall) New York Giants receives: 2021 1st round selection (17 overall) and 2021 second round selection (48 overall) Given that the Las Vegas Raiders seem to be moving on from their entire offensive line, they need some help at the position. Taking advantage of the slide from the player once considered the top non-quarterback prospect in this class, the Raiders swing a trade with the New York Giants and move up for Penei Sewell. Sewell has huge upside at the tackle spot, and is perfect for the modern game with his blend of athleticism and power, and has been dominant at times in the running game. There are some who think his NFL home might just be at guard, but for now he can slot in at tackle for the Raiders. But given their needs, they might need him to play in a few different spots...

San Francisco 49ers: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

The sooner we all accept that Mac Jones is going early in the first round, the better everyone will be. The San Francisco 49ers continue to have questions about their quarterback position, and with Mac Jones staring Kyle Shanahan in the face it is hard to think that the 49ers are going to let him slide by. He fits the mold of what Shanahan looks for in a quarterback. After all, we know Shanahan’s fondness for Kirk Cousins and if that is your kind of QB, then Jones is your kind of rookie. He will face questions about his mobility and whether it fits with the way the league is trending, but in Shanahan’s offense you can make a safe bet that the 49ers will maximize his potential. When thinking about Jones, one thing to consider is this: Can a team put what Jordan Reid of The Draft Network terms the “three Ps” around him. Those are protection, playmakers and playbook. With Trent Williams back, and Alex Mack in the fold, San Francisco is putting together a great offensive line. Jones will need to be protected, and with those players in front of him this could be an ideal environment for him.

Los Angeles Chargers: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

( Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

The Hokies see their second player come off the board in the first round as the Los Angeles Chargers continue to add talent up front to protect Justin Herbert. The organization added Corey Linsley via free agency to bolster the interior of the offensive line, and now they add a potential cornerstone left tackle in Darrisaw. The offensive lineman took a big step forward this past season, as he showed refined technique in both pass protection and in the running game. He could stand to benefit from continued improvement with his lower body, particularly with his footwork. But if protecting Herbert is the goal -- and it should be -- then this is an ideal pick for Los Angeles.

Minnesota Vikings: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC

( Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

I keep coming back to this pairing with each and every mock draft. Despite having invested in the offensive line early in the past three drafts with players such as Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury and Brian O’Neill, the Minnesota Vikings do it again, selecting the versatile Alijah Vera-Tucker out of USC. Vera-Tucker began his collegiate career as a guard before kicking out to left tackle this past season, and he impressed at both spots. He makes sense for the Vikings given his athleticism. Minnesota relies on the outside zone game which demands movement skills and precise footwork from linemen, and Vera-Tucker emphatically checks both of those boxes. His versatility allows the Vikings to find their best five to put up front to carve out holes for Dalvin Cook and protect Kirk Cousins.

New England Patriots: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

(Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports)

Having addressed free agency with their wild spending spree, the New England Patriots are now free to go value hunting. Sure, a quarterback might make more sense for them in the first round but unable to find a way to get to the top of the board, the Patriots make a quintessential Bill Belichick pick and draft the player that they hope becomes the heart of their defense for the next decade. Micah Parsons decided to opt-out this season, but he remains the top off-ball linebacker option in this draft. Yes the Patriots are getting both Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy back, but Belichick has been known to rely on a plethora of linebacker packages in the past, sometimes rolling out five linebackers depending on the situation. Plus, Belichick can now scheme up some alignments with Hightower or Van Noy or even Parsons down on the edge to bring pressure. Parsons can rely on his athletic ability to ease his transition to the pro game, and the Patriots get some much-needed athleticism on their second level.

Arizona Cardinals: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

(Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

This is another pairing that I keep coming back to with each mock draft. With J.J. Watt now on the roster and Markus Golden returning to the fold the Arizona Cardinals are bolstering their defensive front. They do have playmakers in the back end with Budda Baker and Isaiah Simmons, who the team will hope takes a big step forward in year two. But cornerback is a need, with Patrick Peterson now on his way to Minnesota to join the Vikings. Horn is a strong and long corner with some press coverage traits who began his college career playing inside before shifting to the boundary. Before his decision to opt out after playing in six games this season, Horn flashed ball skills that you want to see in a cornerback. Plus, he has experience both inside as well as on the boundary, giving defensive coordinator Vance Joseph the ability to play matchups in the secondary as he sees fit.

New York Giants (via Las Vegas Raiders): DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

DeVonta Smith Alabama

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

TRADE TERMS Las Vegas receives: 2021 1st round selection (11 overall) New York Giants receives: 2021 1st round selection (17 overall) and 2021 second round selection (48 overall) David Gettleman is not one to trade down, as he often stays put and drafts the best player available. But he breaks from his norm and selects a player at a position of need, and perhaps the player he was targeting with the Giants’ initial spot in the first round. Frankly, if the board falls this way and the Giants are on the clock with Penei Sewell -- who the Las Vegas Raiders draft as part of this scenario -- Gettleman might stay put and draft Sewell himself. But I would rather they address another position and hope that year two of Andrew Thomas is much better than year one. That position? Wide receiver. Perhaps by the time this mock draft is published the Giants have signed Kenny Golladay, but they need a receiver that can separate consistently and frankly, even if the Giants do sign Golladay they could still look to Smith as an addition. Gettleman said that a focus this off-season needed to be adding weapons for quarterback Daniel Jones, and this would be a huge addition for the offense.

Houston Texans (via Miami Dolphins): Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

TERMS OF TRADE Miami receives: Deshaun Watson Houston receives: Tua Tagovailoa, 2021 1st round pick (3 overall), 2021 1st round pick (18 overall), and 2022 1st round pick The Houston Texans are... well, who knows what the Houston Texans are doing. New general manager Nick Caserio has signed a number of players to low-dollar, one- or two-year deals and seems to be in the throes of a rebuild. In the world of this mock draft, the team has also traded Deshaun Watson, and received this pick as part of the compensation. With J.J. Watt now in the NFC West, finding a presence up front on defense is a glaring need. They find that presence with Kwity Paye. Paye is explosive and athletic, and if you have not seen the video of his three-cone drill, make sure to stop and watch it the next time it floats around on your timeline. That kind of athleticism and cornering skills gives Houston some much-needed talent up front for next season. But what also stands out about Paye is how Michigan slid him inside at times, similar to what the Texans have done with Watt in the past. That makes this a solid scheme fit as well.

Washington Football Team: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Washington Football Team entered the off-season in a rather interesting position. Coming off a playoff berth a year ago the team needed to address issues on the offensive side of the football. The biggest? Quarterback. But now with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke signed for next season, the Football Team has options at that spot. Plus, picking 19th overall, it was unlikely they could address the position via the draft, at least in the first round. In the first draft of this mock, I looked to address the receiver position with Rashod Bateman. But with Curtis Samuel in the mold, receiver is less of a pressing need. A need that remains? Offensive line help. Although frankly an 11 personnel trio of Terry McLaurin, Samuel and Bateman is something to think about... Tevin Jenkins might be a smart addition to this offensive line room. The fifth-year offensive tackle has spent time both at guard and at tackle, with the bulk of his career seeing him line up at right tackle. He is a true finisher, who takes pride in eliminating his assignment from the play. He might fit best in a gap/power run scheme, but the potential is enormous.

Chicago Bears: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

(Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

And now Ryan Pace looks like a genius! Sadly for the general manager, his quarterback decisions will probably prevent that from happening. But with the Chicago Bears settling for Andy Dalton on the quarterback market they need to put some talent around him. Rashod Bateman is one heck of an addition. His route running and change-of-direction skills are a good fit for what the Bears do offensively, and getting to learn from Allen Robinson would be a great way to start his career. In fact, there is some overlap with their skill-sets, as both can function in the vertical passing game but the two receivers are effective at all levels of the field. Pairing the YAC ability of both Robinson and Bateman with a quarterback who can throw with anticipation like Dalton might just get this offense moving again

Indianapolis Colts: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

The Indianapolis Colts have a number of different directions they could explore with this selection. They have a need at the wide receiver spot, with T.Y. Hilton testing free agency, and a Terrace Marshall Jr. or a Kadarius Toney would make a lot of sense in this spot. They could also look to address offensive line, and players like Tevin Jenkins, Dillon Radnuz or Jalen Mayfield are also options. But they also have a need on the edge of their defense, as Frank Reich told the media recently, and the potential that Azeez Ojulari offers might be too good to pass up. Ojulari needs to build out his repertoire of pass-rushing moves, as right now he relies primarily on speed around the edge, but the upside is immense. As is his length, and you can see the ability for him to develop a powerful long-arm move that could be extremely effective in the NFL. This is an interesting EDGE class, but Ojulari's potential makes him an interesting option in the first round.

Tennessee Titans: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

With Corey Davis now in the AFC East, the Tennessee Titans have a need at wide receiver. They also have a need at tight end with Jonnu Smith also now in a different division, but with the tight end class stacking the way it does, addressing receiver is more of a pressing concern. The LSU Tigers took a step back this season, but perhaps one of the few positives from the Tigers this year was the play of this wideout. With Justin Jefferson in the NFL and Ja’Marr Chase opting out, Marshall got the chance to shine for the Tigers’ passing game. Playing in just seven games, Marshall set career highs in receptions and yards, and caught 10 touchdown passes. He can play on the inside and on the outside, has ideal size and technical skills, and his versatility makes him a fit in almost any offense. He also displays great body control, something you can see on his touchdown against Missouri early in that contest on a corner route in the end zone where he erases the pre-snap cushion and then manages to contort himself to complete the play. His versatility is a fit for what the Titans are expected to do on offense even with the departure of Arthur Smith.

New York Jets (via the Seattle Seahawks): Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern

( Nikos Frazier-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The New York Jets secured their quarterback of the present -- and future -- earlier in the draft when they selected Justin Fields out of Ohio State. Now they turn to the defensive side of the football. Pass rush was a concern, but having addressed that through free agency in the form of Carl Lawson, they turn to the secondary and add Greg Newsome from Northwestern. Newsome is a versatile defender who can fit in a variety of defensive schemes, whether zone or man. He moves well and shows great footwork for the position as well as good feel for clicking and driving on throws and routes. There were some concerns with his long speed but the 4.38 40-yard dash he posted at Northwestern’s Pro Day is nothing to sneeze at, even building in the “pro day adjustment.”

Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

(Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a ton of needs to address in this draft cycle. With the loss of Mike Hilton cornerback is a need, but with Greg Newsome coming off the board right before them they have to move in a different direction. The loss of Bud Dupree means they have a need at EDGE opposite T.J. Watt, and Pittsburgh looks to address that here. There are injury concerns with Jaelan Phillips, as his third concussion during his days with UCLA caused him to retire from the sport. But after enrolling at Miami and finding his way back to the football field, he put together a 2020 campaign that has some considering him the top pass-rusher in the draft. The medical history might cause him to slide, but his array of pass-rushing moves and his raw talent make the value too hard for the Steelers to pass up.

Jacksonville Jaguars (via the Los Angeles Rams): Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Protecting your young quarterback is critical for an NFL franchise building around a rookie QB, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are no different. Placing the franchise tag on Cam Robinson was a step in that direction, and adding a likely Day One starter at right tackle is another move. Jalen Mayfield has a thin resume -- he made just 15 starts during his time at Michigan --but he makes up for that with what he did on film. Turn on his tape from 2019 and you’ll see him handling players like Chase Young, Skaha Toney, Tetur Gross-Matos and more. Some speculate that he would face a move inside, where the Jaguars still have needs, but with his athleticism something tells me he could find a home on the outside and protect Trevor Lawrence for the next few seasons.

Cleveland Browns: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, DB/LB, Notre Dame

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

The Cleveland Browns have a need at linebacker. They also have a need at cornerback. Watching Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah I think there is a path for him to help in both areas next season for the Browns. Notre Dame used him as a traditional inside linebacker at times, but you would also see examples of him aligning in the slot on passing downs or to handle dangerous receivers. Turn on Notre Dame’s regular season game against Clemson and you’ll see Owusu-Koramoah aligned in the slot to cover Amari Rodgers, in a fascinating matchup between two very talented football players. Provided the Browns use him as a hybrid defender, and not just as a MIKE linebacker being asked to stack-and-shed on the inside against the run all the time, this could be a great fit.

Baltimore Ravens: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

(Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

I have spent the past two weeks studying this class of pass-rushers, and a player that just seems to offer a ton of potential is Texas EDGE/OLB Joseph Ossai. He might be an ideal replacement for Matthew Judon. Texas used Ossai in a manner similar to how the Baltimore Ravens used Matthew Judon. You might see Ossai rushing off the edge in a three-point stance on first down, dropping into coverage from a two-point stance on second down, and then playing off the ball on third down in a sub package. At last week’s Texas Pro Day Ossai showed some incredible explosiveness, with a vertical jump of 41.5” and a broad jump of 10’11”. There are some issues with him coming off the line slowly -- something I dive into here -- but if that gets fixed, watch out.

New Orleans Saints: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

(Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports)

The New Orleans Saints have faced a difficult off-season, having to deal with the ramifications of the salary cap position they put themselves in -- although they have done a decent job of wriggling out from under that ten-ton rock -- and the retirement of Drew Brees. The team is also looking to replace the departed Emmanuel Sanders, who left town for the Buffalo Bills. One way to help the new quarterback, whether Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill? A play-making wide receiver. Kadarius Toney is that kind of player. WIth his incredible change-of-direction skills and savvy route-running, Toney could be a great weapon across from Michael Thomas. Oh, and he has a background throwing the football, given his quarterbacking days in high school. I’m not saying he would be Taysom Hill 2.0, but Sean Payton might love drawing up a trick play or two for him.

Green Bay Packers: Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A running gag on the Touchdown Wire Matchup Podcast last season was this: “When you’re facing the Green Bay Packers defense, just double-team Kenny Clark up front, and you’re gonna be okay.” It might be time to end that gag if this comes to fruition. The Packers could go in a few different directions, but given this defensive tackle class striking early at the position might be a wise move. Levi Onwuzurike opted-out this past season, but back in 2019 he displayed the ability to be a disruptive force upfront. The kind of player who might necessitate a double-team or two of his own. He had a solid first day down in Mobile during Senior Bowl week, which helped to generate some buzz after his season away from the field. Should Green Bay look to add defensive line help, this would be a smart move.

Buffalo Bills: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

( Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

If a fifth cornerback sneaks into the first round it might just be Eric Stokes from Georgia, who has followed up a solid final collegiate season with a great run of testing. At the House of Athlete combine a few weeks ago Stokes posted a blazing 4.28 40-yard dash, and he backed that up with unofficial times of 4.28 and 4.30 at the recent Georgia pro day. The fit in Buffalo with the Bills could be ideal. Buffalo implemented a number of zone coverages last season, which could be perfect for Stokes as he acclimates to the pro game. He’ll also be playing across from Tre’Davious White, one of the NFL’s best at the position. Stokes sometimes struggles with shiftier receivers who have better change-of-direction skills, but Leslie Frazier could use White on those types of players if he wants to roll out more man coverage next season. And if you are into athletic profiles, you might want to keep this in mind: https://twitter.com/MathBomb/status/1372229815751864320?s=20 That will grab your attention. Sure, the Bills just re-signed Levi Wallace, but in today’s NFL the more corners you have, the better.

Kansas City Chiefs: Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama

The Kansas City Chiefs have some work to do up front if they want to do a better job of protecting Patrick Mahomes than they did in Super Bowl LV. Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher are no longer with the team, and they did add Joe Thuney in free agency. But with a need at center, or even at tackle, why not consider a player that has seen time all over the offensive line? Sure there are injury concerns with Landon Dickerson, but I think teams are going to value his versatility as well as his play. If you want a sense of what he was asked to do at Alabama, I would strongly recommend you watch a video he did with Brandon Thorn breaking down what he was asked to do in the Crimson Tide offense. Here is a sample: https://twitter.com/BrandonThornNFL/status/1369864824528793602 Yeah, this could work for sure. The organization might look to bring back center Austin Reiter, which could change things for them. But if not, the Chiefs might love what they see in Dickerson.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

Full credit to Jason Licht and Bruce Arians, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers truly are going to run things back next season. They found ways to bring back players like Shaquil Barrett -- who I still contend should have been Super Bowl LV MVP -- Lavonte Davis, Rob Gronkowski, and Chris Godwin who received the franchise tag. They redid a contract with Tom Brady to free up some space, and they look to be in solid shape for 2021. But an addition to the defensive line would be a wise investment, and given how the class might thin out a bit that makes Christian Barmore a smart choice at the end of the first round. Barmore is a powerful player on the interior with strong hands and the ability to play as both a 1-technique and a 3-technique, which gives Todd Bowles some flexibility up front. He can give Tampa Bay some interior pocket pressure that, when combined with what Jason Pierre-Paul, Barrett and the rest of the front can do off the edges, will be huge for the Buccaneers next season and beyond.

1

1

1

1