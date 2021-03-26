Mark Schofield’s mock draft 3.0: Thanks a lot Kyle Shanahan!

But why, Kyle Shanahan. Why?

I have been nothing but complimentary of you over the years. Highlighting your schemes, praising your play-calling, and consistently singing your praises.

So why, after I spent all of this week sketching out a two-round mock draft — the first I have ever done here at Touchdown Wire — did you go and blow the whole thing up Friday afternoon by trading up to the third spot in the draft.

Seriously, was it something I said?

Well, fueled by Celsius energy drinks and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, I sat down to piece things back together. No sooner had I finished and prepared to hit “publish” than my phone buzzed again.

The Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles had made another trade.

So I went back to work. Now, this is done and if any more trades happen, you’re on your own.

Excited? I know you are. So am I. Let’s dive in, and work through all these picks. This time please send feedback in the form of either Peaky Blinders gifs or in honor of the late Jessica Walter, Arrested Development gifs. No touching, and there is always money in the banana stand.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Nothing changes at the top of the board, as Trevor Lawrence remains the pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars. I predicted recently on a podcast that as we get closer and closer to the draft, the flirtation with other quarterback or even other players in this spot will die down as everyone realizes -- perhaps yet again -- that Lawrence is the best pick in this spot.

New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Zach Wilson BYU

(Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)

Given that this is a predictive mock and not a "what I would do" version, Zach Wilson is the selection here. The tradewinds are blowing in this direction and while I would opt for Justin Fields in this spot, Wilson is generating a ton of buzz. The scheme fit would perhaps be ideal, given the new offense we expect to see in New York and what Wilson ran last season with BYU.

Story continues

San Francisco 49ers (via the Miami Dolphins/Houston Texans): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

This spot has been a frequent location for the first trade in each previous mock draft, but things have changed. The reason? Well, there is a lot to discuss but the simple version is this: I do not think Deshaun Watson is getting traded anytime soon. Silly me. Just when I thought that I could start thinking about what the Miami Dolphins do here, in come the San Francisco 49ers with a thunderbolt from the content gods. There is speculation that the 49ers might be coming up for Mac Jones, but I think they go in a different direction here. They move up and draft Justin Fields, the Ohio State quarterback who might be sliding down some boards, but remains my second-favorite in the class. Plus, if he runs a 4.38 40-yard dash next Tuesday...?

Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

(Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

This move might come as a bit of a surprise. I have been pushing hard the notion that the Atlanta Falcons should take advantage of such an early draft spot and grab a quarterback while they can. But the more you dive into their current financial position, it would see that the restructure of Matt Ryan's deal makes it far more likely that the Falcons make additions to help them win now. One can only imagine what Arthur Smith could design for an offense rolling out Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Hayden Hurst and Pitts. Put yourself in the shoes of a defensive coordinator: How do you treat that offensive package? Do you play nickel or dime? Do you play base and treat Pitts as a traditional tight end? I would anticipate lots of sleepless night for opposing coaches if this comes to fruition.

Carolina Panthers (via Cincinnati Bengals): Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Trey Lance NDSU

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

TERMS OF TRADE: Carolina gets a 2021 first-round selection (5 overall); Cincinnati gets a 2021 first-round selection (8 overall), a 2021 third-round selection (73 overall) and a 2022 second-round selection. And we have our first trade, unless you count what Kyle Shanahan did to me as the first...I will never forget this Kyle... Most expect that the Cincinnati Bengals will stay put and draft an offensive lineman. However, the addition of Riley Reiff in free agency, coupled with recent remarks from head coach Zac Taylor about their offensive line, has many rethinking that notion. Could the Bengals go in a different direction? But with two offensive weapons coming off the board right before them, the Bengals decide to slide back and accumulate additional draft capital. The Panthers, in need of a quarterback, are the team that comes up. They add Trey Lance and drop him into a Joe Brady offense that could be ideal for his development. With Teddy Bridgewater in place, the Panthers can be cautious with developing their new QB.

Miami Dolphins (via the Philadelphia Eagles): Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

The Miami Dolphins now sit in the sixth spot, having used one of the first-round picks acquired in Friday's deal with the San Francisco 49ers as part of a package to move from 12 up to 6. Could they be targeting a specific player? Perhaps. My money is on LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Chase opted-out last season but in 2019 showed everything you want to see from a young receiver. He can beat press off the line, he is a weapon in the downfield passing game, and he gives Tua Tagovailoa a fantastic option on the outside in addition to DeVante Parker and Will Fuller. This is suddenly a very dangerous receiver room.

Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

(Caitie McMekin-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Detroit Lions have serious questions at wide receiver. Kenny Golladay is now in New York with the Giants, Marvin Jones is in Jacksonville with the Jaguars, and while the team did add Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams in recent days, adding more talent to this group should be a priority. Jaylen Waddle offers explosive play-making ability downfield. His combination of route-running and route-pacing immediately makes him one of Jared Goff's favorite targets in the passing game.

Cincinnati Bengals (via Carolina Panthers): Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

(Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports)

TERMS OF TRADE: Carolina gets a 2021 first-round selection (5 overall); Cincinnati gets a 2021 first-round selection (8 overall), a 2021 third-round selection (73 overall) and a 2022 second-round selection. And now the Cincinnati Bengals are on the clock and they indeed address the offensive line. The overwhelming consensus is that Penei Sewell will be the first lineman selected in this draft, perhaps by the Bengals themselves in the fifth spot, but I keep coming back to the idea of Rashawn Slater. His versatility up front might be very attractive to Cincinnati given the recent additions they made up front, and if you turn on his film from 2019 when he matched up against Chase Young, you might think two things. First, he is a tackle in the NFL, not a guard. Second, he might just be OT1 after all.

Denver Broncos: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

(Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports)

What the Denver Broncos choose to do in this spot depends on how new general manager George Paton feels about Drew Lock. If he believes that Lock has better days ahead of him, then the Broncos will address a different position. But if Paton thinks that quarterback is a need, you might see Denver do something different. We will assume that Paton still believes in Lock, and the Broncos address the defensive side of the football instead. At his recent Pro Day Micah Parsons put on a show, and his testing matches what he puts on film. Parsons is a true athlete at linebacker, built for the modern NFL. He is athletics and explosive, he can attack the passer when sked to blitz, and his movement skills are good enough that he can handle most man coverage responsibilities. Vic Fangio would love to drop him into the heart of his defense.

Dallas Cowboys: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

(Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

Sure, the Dallas Cowboys have other needs, and addressing the offensive line might seem deeper down the to-do list behind cornerback and EDGE. But when you get a chance to grab a talent like Penei Sewell -- who might be one of the top players in the draft -- you take advantage. Sewell needs some development, but he could grow into a cornerstone tackle in the NFL. The Cowboys take advantage of a bit of a slide and grab a player who could be their next great offensive lineman.

New England Patriots (via New York Giants): Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

TERMS OF TRADE: New York receives a 2021 first-round selection (15 overall), a 2021 third-round selection (96 overall) and a 2022 first-round selection); New England receivers a 2021 first-round selection (11 overall). You have a feeling everything is building to this. And the content will be incredible... Bill Belichick was extremely active in free agency, making a ton of additions and spending like a college student at the start of the semester. But one piece is still missing: The quarterback position. Sure, New England brought back Cam Newton on a one-year deal, but with so many additions the Patriots do not have a lot of holes to fill, but for one: Making sure they have the right QB. So they remain aggressive and come up to draft...QB5? Hmmm... However, Mac Jones and his combination of accuracy, decision-making and pocket movement is what Belichick tends to value at the position. Could the Patriots go in a different direction here? Sure. They could even trade for Jimmy Garoppolo himself. Instead they draft someone they hope becomes a better version of their former QB.

Philadelphia Eagles (via the Miami Dolphins/San Francisco 49ers): Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

(Caitie McMekin-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Philadelphia Eagles now sit in the 12th spot thanks to today's trade with the Miami Dolphins. Howie Roseman could go in a number of different directions with this selection, and if they are truly going to build around Jalen Hurts offensive weapons such as Ja'Marr Chase or Kyle Pitts could be in play. And yet they address the defense instead. This is a very interesting cornerback class and many could have Caleb Farley graded out as their top option at the position. His injury history -- including his upcoming back surgery -- might scare some teams away. The Eagles go with Patrick Surtain II here, an NFL-ready cornerback with both man coverage chops and great awareness in zone coverage.

Los Angeles Chargers: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

(Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

The more I study Jaycee Horn, the more I cannot get this potential pairing out of my head. Last season Brandon Staley, the new Los Angeles Chargers head coach, built a modern defense around two-high concepts and the talented Jalen Ramsey at cornerback. He used Ramsey where he was needed, whether on dangerous receiving options out of the slot or outside against traditional X wideouts. When you watch Horn, you see him used in a similar fashion. You might see him aligned in the slot against the shifty Elijah Moore on one Saturday and then shadowing Kyle Pitts the following week. The idea of Staley using Horn in a similar fashion next season, like he used Ramsey a season ago, is something I cannot shake.

Minnesota Vikings: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

I know, I know. Minnesota Vikings fans are probably tired of seeing Alijah Vera-Tucker in this spot again and again and again. Well, get used to it. I love the fit and the landing spot. Vera-Tucker might face questions about playing tackle in the NFL because of his arm length but I -- as always -- defer to the wise Dante Scarnecchia on the issue: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1369385174065164290 Or the similarly-wise Michael Kist, whose commentary I link here because of NSFW language... Vera-Tucker can get to the spot.

New York Giants: Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

TERMS OF TRADE: New York receives a 2021 first-round selection (15 overall), a 2021 third-round selection (96 overall) and a 2022 first-round selection); New England receivers a 2021 first-round selection (11 overall). And now the New York Giants are on the clock. Dave Gettleman is not one to trade down, but thanks to some additions this off-season he might take advantage of a team trying to come up for a quarterback and accumulate some additional draft capital. He does that, and still addresses a position of need with one of the top prospects on the edge. Kwity Paye is a powerful and athletic presence on the outside who is also ready to slide inside in pass-rushing packages as he did last season for Michigan. The Giants used scheme and design last year to generate pressures, but now they have a player that can win some matchups on the outside and create pressure on his own.

Washington Football Team (via Arizona Cardinals): Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

TERMS OF TRADE: Washington gets a 2021 first-round selection (16 overall); Arizona gets a 2021 first-round selection (19 overall), a 2021 third-round selection (82 overall) and a 2022 third-round selection. We address this from Arizona's point of view first. The Cardinals have made a few different acquisitions this free agency cycle -- most notably J.J. Watt and A.J. Green -- and their most pressing need is cornerback. With both Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn off the board, and injury concerns about Caleb Farley, they take advantage of a team looking to trade up and add some draft capital. Right now the Cardinals lack a pick in the third round and this move allows them to plug the current gap from 49 to 160. For Washington, adding up front is a big need, and they address that with Christian Darrisaw. The Virginia Tech tackle took a big step forward this season with his technique as a pass blocker and in the run game, and is a good fit with Washington's outside zone designs. With Curtis Samuel added, and now Darrisaw, a much-improved offense is coming together in D.C. Plus, they sent some big guns to Darrisaw's pro day: https://twitter.com/MikeGiardi/status/1375472670452690949

Tennessee Titans (via Las Vegas Raiders): DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

TERMS OF TRADE: Tennessee gets a 2021 first-round selection (17 overall); Las Vegas gets a 2021 first-round selection (22 overall), a 2021 third-round selection (85 overall) and a 2022 third-round selection. The Tennessee Titans move up and stop the DeVonta Smith slide. There will be concerns in some corners about Smith's size and frame. In my opinion if you turn on the film you will see more than enough evidence of Smith punching above his weight class. He is strong at the catch point, has beaten press coverage in the past due to quickness, footwork and technique, and he can thrive in the NFL thanks to his ability to separate. But that frame still makes him an outlier, and teams could remain wary despite the tape. The Titans have a need a wide receiver, and while Arthur Smith has moved on, incoming offensive coordinator Todd Downing has been with the Titans and is expected to implement a system very similar to what we have seen the past few years in Tennessee. What does that mean? A lot of 12 personnel, which means receivers will get to slide inside with their alignments at times and make use of potential "two-way gos" off the line. That will give Smith the chance to acclimate to life in the NFL by relying on his footwork and change-of-direction skills off the snap.

Miami Dolphins: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

(Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports)

The Miami Dolphins need to add more pass rushing help, and they look to address that with a player who could be EDGE1 on many boards. Jaelan Phillips might be the complete package at EDGE, with an array of pass-rushing moves combined with the size and athleticism to thrive at the next level. The concerns? Mostly of a medical variety. After his third concussion, suffered during his time at UCLA, Phillips retired from the sport. He eventually enrolled at Miami looking to pursue a career in the music industry, as he comes from a musical family. His grandfather was a world-renowned pianist, his mother plays the cello and his father plays the trumpet. As Phillips described it, he's "just had music surrounding [him his] entire life." But he can also get after the passer, and provided the medicals check out, that is going to see him selected in the first round.

Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

TERMS OF TRADE: Washington gets a 2021 first-round selection (16 overall); Arizona gets a 2021 first-round selection (19 overall), a 2021 third-round selection (82 overall) and a 2022 third-round selection. The Arizona Cardinals, having traded back a few spots, are back on the clock and they indeed address cornerback, selecting Caleb Farley. This position group is a need for Arizona, even with the recent acquisition of Malcolm Butler, and the Cardinals add a player who might top many position boards at CB. The recent back injury news and impending surgery could see Farley slide like this, but he is a talented player and athletic cornerback with the background of a wide receiver. That gives him the unique ability to read and diagnose receivers off the line, anticipate their moves and try and beat them to the ball. He is still relatively new to the position so there is room for growth, and if the medicals check out this could be a steal for Arizona.

Chicago Bears: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

(Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Similar to Alijah Vera-Tucker and the Minnesota Vikings, Rashod Bateman and the Chicago Bears is another pairing I keep coming back to. With the addition of Andy Dalton -- and the inability to draft one of the top five quarterbacks in this class -- the Bears move in a different direction and give Dalton a weapon on the outside. For some Bateman could be even higher than WR4 in this class, and he offers the frame of an X receiver with the movement skills and change-of-direction ability of a slot player. He can give the Bears additional YAC ability, and for an offense built around yardage after the catch, and for a quarterback whose strength is with timing and anticipation, Bateman could be a great fit. But his skills in the vertical game are not to be overlooked, and Chicago would be wise to call some shot plays for him each Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

The Indianapolis Colts could use some help off the edge, and Frank Reich has said as much recently. With the return of T.Y. Hilton the Colts largely have their offense intact from last season, and while left tackle remains a concern -- Sam Tevi might not be the answer -- the depth of the offensive tackle class lets Indianapolis go in a different direction here. Azeez Ojulari is a name rising up boards off the edge, thanks to his length and athleticism. He needs to fill in some of the pieces, as he relies heavily on winning to the outside and needs to develop a complete array of moves as a pass rusher, but the upside is tough to ignore.

Las Vegas Raiders (via Tennessee Titans): Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama

TERMS OF TRADE: Tennessee gets a 2021 first-round selection (17 overall); Las Vegas gets a 2021 first-round selection (22 overall), a 2021 third-round selection (85 overall) and a 2022 third-round selection. Now the Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock and given how their off-season began, they have a pressing need. Offensive line. With a number of departures up front the Raiders need to start filling in spots. And as those departures began, something crossed my Twitter timeline and perhaps yours as well: https://twitter.com/BenjaminSolak/status/1371899715940401158 Landon Dickerson played everywhere for Alabama, and odds are, he will find a home rather easily in Las Vegas for next season. If you have not watched it yet, I strongly recommend you take some time and see him breakdown film with Brandon Thorn. You will learn a ton, like I did.

New York Jets: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

(Nikos Frazier-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The New York Jets have made a number of moves already this off-season, bringing in Carl Lawson to bolster their pass rush and adding Corey Davis to their receiver room. With Zach Wilson their pick in the second spot of this draft, they turn to the defensive side of the ball with this selection. Greg Newsome II is moving up boards quickly right now, and could be the fourth cornerback taken in the upcoming draft. He has great footwork and technique and could fit in very well in the defense Robert Saleh is expected to install in New York, rooted in Cover-3 concepts. He has dealt with some injuries in the past, so the medical evaluations will be big and durability is a question, but this could be a great fit and give the Jets a new starting CB for Week 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

(Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

Where to begin with the Pittsburgh Steelers? They could use help at a number of positions, including running back, EDGE, cornerback and tight end. They faced a cash crunch to kick off the spring, and as a result some contributors from last season have new homes for 2021. Many anticipate that the Steelers draft a running back, even in the first round, and with both Travis Etienne and Najee Harris staring them in the face, that is an option. But the value might not be right, as talented as those players are. Instead they address tackle, and select Jalen Mayfield out of Michigan. Mayfield does not have a ton of college time under his belt, with just over a dozen games started, but on film he looks ready to handle life in the NFL. During his time with the Wolverines he matched up with some EDGEs that are or were drafted early, including Chase Young, Jayson Oweh and Anfernee Jennings, and handled them well. As is often the case there are rumblings that he could kick inside to guard, but I think he can stick on the edge and gives Pittsburgh a much-needed tackle option for 2021.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

With the quarterback drafted, the Jacksonville Jaguars now look to protect him. The organization used the franchise tag on Cam Robinson, giving them an option at left tackle, and now they look to address the opposite side with Teven Jenkins from Oklahoma State. Jenkins is a finisher, who loves to bury the opponent and that shows up from snap-to-snap, game-to-game. Similar to the previous discussion regarding Jalen Mayfield, Jenkins will face questions about his arm length and a potential switch to guard. Again, we quote from the Gospel according to Scar: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1369385174065164290 Yes, this is the second time this makes an appearance, but in the words of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High:" "Learn it. Know it. Live it."

Cleveland Browns: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB/DB, Notre Dame

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

So this could be spicy. I keep coming back to the idea of the Cleveland Browns adding an athletic, position-less defender with their pick in this spot. There has been some pushback, mostly along the lines that the Browns as believers in analytics would not consider linebacker in the first round. But players like Zaven Collins, Baron Browning and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are more hybrid defenders, or "linebackers in name only." Calling Owusu-Koramoah a linebacker ignores the bulk of what he offers as a defender: Flexibility. Turn on his game against Clemson and watch him match Amari Rodgers stride-for-stride out of the slot, and you will see what he brings to an NFL roster. Joe Woods can use him as a matchup-eraser, tasking him with handling tricky assignments in man coverage situations. He can also offer the ability to pressure the passer as a blitzer, and as such is perfect for the modern NFL.

Baltimore Ravens: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

(Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

This is another pairing that I keep revisiting with each mock draft. It might seem early for a team to draft Joseph Ossai, given the development that is needed and the rawness he offers off the edge, but the Baltimore Ravens do things differently. Last year alone they drafted a pair of off-ball linebackers in Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, and going a bit early for Ossai would be a move they might just consider. When you watch him on film you can see Ossai being used in a role very similar to how the Ravens used the departed Matthew Judon: As a hybrid EDGE/OLB who might be in a two-point stance on one down and drop into zone coverage on one play and then pressure the QB on the next. That is exactly how Ossai was used at Texas. He needs to develop better feel for timing off the ball, but his explosiveness -- demonstrated by a 41.5" vertical -- cannot be taught. I love this fit.

New Orleans Saints: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

(Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports)

This is another fit that I absolutely love. As the New Orleans Saints transition away from the Drew Brees Era and into either the Taysom Hill Era or the Jameis Winston Era, adding a talented receiver could be a smart move with their first-round selection. The team lost Emmanuel Sanders in free agency, so bringing in Kadarius Toney to pair with Michael Thomas on the outside seems almost too good to be true. Toney has incredible change-of-direction skills, offers tremendous ability after the catch, and with his background as a quarterback in high school who knows, maybe Sean Payton uses him at QB for a few snaps a game.

Green Bay Packers: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

I will admit that I often struggle when it comes to predicting what the Green Bay Packers do in this spot, as there are a number of different directions you can go. In previous mock drafts I had the Packers address the defensive line given A: Their needs at the position and B: The relative thinness of this class, and perhaps that is where they go. Green Bay could also look at cornerback, and with Eric Stokes and Asante Samuel Jr. both available, those are options. Like almost every other draft analyst under the sun, I consider wide receiver an option here as well, just like we did last season. But then I look at a player like Baron Browning and, similar to the discussion of Jeremiah Owus-Koramoah I consider what he can offer to a defense against the modern NFL offenses. Browning is athletic and explosive, and can be used in a number of different roles. He might best be suited as an EDGE, but you can also put him in the slot and use his athleticism in space. With new defensive coordinator Joe Barry you could also see Browning carving out a role in the middle of the defense when Barry dials up some of his Cover-2/Tampa-2 playcalls, with Browning dropping has that middle-field runner. Browning is polarizing for sure, and this might seem like a reach, but with all that he offers it is an intriguing fit for Green Bay.

Buffalo Bills: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

When you reach the conference championship game and bring most of your players back for another run, there are not a ton of needs to address in the draft. That is the situation the Buffalo Bills find themselves in, as many of their potential free agents have returned, such as Matt Milano at linebacker and offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams. There are even some additions, such as backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. What could the Bills address? Tight end is one need, but the value might not be there at this point in the draft. Still, Pat Freiermuth is an option. Running back could be another area, but having drafted both Devin Singletary and Zach Moss in recent years, the Bills could go elsewhere. Still, Najee Harris and Travis Etienne are out there and if the board did fall this way, you could see Buffalo picking one of those players. Instead, Brandon Beane looks to the defensive side of the ball and tries to emulate how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shut down Patrick Mahomes: By adding to the pass rush. Gregory Rousseau was incredibly productive in 2019, as he racked up 15.5 sacks and showed impressive athletic ability off the edge. He needs some technical development but at this point in the draft, the production and athleticism are worth the bet.

Kansas City Chiefs: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

(Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

The Kansas City Chiefs have a number of areas to address in this draft. Given the changes up front -- and how Super Bowl LV unfolded -- you could probably pencil in an offensive lineman in this spot and consider yourself safe. They might also look to add to the offensive skill groups, even with a wide receiver. But they could also address the defense, whether the edge or the second level. In Tulsa's Zaven Collins they can do both. Collins is another hybrid type of defender, who can be used all over the field at the next level. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has shown a willingness to carve out different roles for different players and use them all over the field, as he has done with Tyrann Mathieu in the secondary, and he can do that up front with Collins. Kansas City could use him off the edge to attack passers, in space to handle both man and zone coverage responsibilities, and for a team that likes to blitz -- something the Chiefs did on 35.7% of their snaps last year -- Collins could be a force.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Another team that has done a great job getting the band back together is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They entered free agency facing decisions on defensive stalwarts such as Lavonte David and Super Bowl hero Shaquil Griffin, as well as offensive weapons Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski. Full credit to general manager Jason Licht and cap expert Mike Greenberg, as the Buccaneers have done a fantastic job bringing those players back. That lets the organization draft value in this spot, and like the Super Bowl champions a season ago, that means the organization can watch as the top two running backs both slide to them with the final pick in the first round. The result? The rich get richer as the Buccaneers add Najee Harris from Alabama. He made great strides as a receiver out of the backfield during his time in Tuscaloosa, and while pass protection might not be a strength, he has also grown in this area. It would be hard to pass up this type of value.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

(Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

We now roll over into the second round, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are back on the clock. Tight end is certainly a consideration here, and Penn State's Pat Freiermuth is staring Urban Meyer in the face, but having addressed offense with the first two picks the Jaguars turn to the defense, adding TCU safety Trevon Moehrig. Moehrig is a versatile defender who can thrive in a variety of roles, whether as a single-high safety or a half-field safety in split-coverage looks, and he gives incoming defensive coordinator Joe Cullen some options in the back half of the Jacksonville defense.

Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Jets have one cornerstone tackle in the imposing Mekhi Becton, and they look to find a pair for him at the top of the second round. North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz was a focal point of the Bison offensive line, but down in Mobile during the Senior Bowl he illustrated some positional flexibility. Radunz is athletic and technically sound, and his footwork and movement skills are a good pairing for the outside zone offense we expect to see under new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Atlanta Falcons: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

(Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports)

If we assume that the Atlanta Falcons are in more of a "win now" mode -- and that is the assumption as they drafted Kyle Pitts in the fourth spot of this draft -- then a running back is another area they could look to address in the draft. Seeing Travis Etienne fall to them at the top of the second round might have Arthur Smith running to the podium himself. Etienne can operate in both zone and gap/power designs, and gives the Falcons another weapon as they look to maximize the remaining window with Matt Ryan.

Miami Dolphins: Javonte Williams, RB, UNC

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Running back run! While two selections does not a position run make, our third RB comes off the board and it is UNC's Javonte Williams. Williams is cut from the "run through your face" cloth, as he seems to do his best work when he runs into -- and through -- contact. He also showed the ability to handle pass protection responsibilities for the Tar Heels. Now did I make this selection solely to give Kyle Crabbs more ammunition as he makes his own case for the Dolphins to draft Williams? Perhaps, but this would be a great selection for Miami, and one that as a New England Patriots fan I would hate to see.

Philadelphia Eagles: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Wide receiver remains a concern in Philadelphia, despite recent acquisitions at the position. Last year the Eagles added Jalen Reagor in the first round, Quez Watkins in the sixth and John Hightower in the fifth, and that was a year after they drafted J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the second round. Still, you cannot imagine Howie Roseman is happy with this group. So with LSU's Terrace Marshall Jr. sliding into the second round Roseman strikes again. Marshall can align inside or outside, giving Nick Sirianni some flexibility with the offense as the Eagles try and build around Jalen Hurts.

Cincinnati Bengals: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Helping Joe Burrow should be the theme of this draft, and after adding an offensive linemen in the first round the Cincinnati Bengals now bring in a weapon in the passing game. Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth is more of the conventional option at TE, with the ability to handle the in-line blocking assignments some incoming rookies struggle with. But he is also a threat downfield as a receiver. Wideout could be an option here, with players like Rondale Moore and Amon-Ra. St. Brown available, but with the tight end position a concern in Cincinnati -- and this position thinning out as the draft goes on -- the Bengals address it now and look to add at receiver later in the draft.

Carolina Panthers: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Speaking of Rondale Moore... I will admit that when I was assembling this mock draft, I had to ccackle when imagining what Joe Brady could do with Moore as part of the offense along with Justin Fields and Christian McCaffrey. Moore will face some durability concerns given his injury history, and many of his touches at Purdue were schemed, but with the departure of Curtis Samuel this is perhaps the perfect landing spot. Just imagine trying to defend the Panthers when Fields is in the shotgun with Moore and McCaffrey flanking him.

Denver Broncos: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

(AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Putting aside the quarterback question, the Denver Broncos could go in a number of different directions with their second-round pick. At one point cornerback was a need, but with the additions of Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby, the organization is free to address more pressing issues and perhaps add depth later in the draft. That frees up George Paton to address offensive line, and he does just that with Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg. The tackle can push for the starting spot at right tackle, he fits well in a variety of run-blocking schemes and can handle most pass rushers from a technical standpoint.

Detroit Lions: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

I know Jeff Risdon well. Jeff Risdon is a friend of mine and he covers the Detroit Lions as part of the USA Today Sports Media Group. Jeff is one of the tallest people I've ever met, he and I are in the same age bracket -- call it the Tom Brady age bracket if you must -- and even still, Jeff could probably get meaningful snaps at safety for the Lions right now. That makes an addition at safety near the top of the to-do list, and Jevon Holland might be a great selection for the Lions. He is a versatile player who can align all over the field and can fit in a variety of different coverage schemes. Prior to opting-out for the 2020 season the Ducks used him as a single-high safety, as a half-field safety, in the slot, in the box and even as a boundary cornerback. Pro Football Focus charted him with over 20 pass breakups and interceptions combined in two seasons of action, an impressive number.

New York Giants: Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State

(Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

Because Dave Gettleman, that's why. Having addressed the defensive line in the first round, the New York Giants turn to the offensive trenches in the second and look to shore up a question mark in the wake of Kevin Zeitler's departure. Wyatt Davis is perhaps the best interior offensive lineman in this entire draft, and he could step right into the right guard spot in New York and truly solidify the Giants' front five. He can handle inside zone and gap/power concepts rather well, and and with a bit of work on his feet the outside zone part of the playbook should not be a concern for Jason Garrett. Now, truly, there will be no excuses for Daniel Jones.

San Francisco 49ers: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

A defensive back that has helped himself during his pre-draft cycle is Georgia's Eric Stokes. After posting a blazing 4.24 40-yard dash (unofficially) at the House of Athlete combine, Stokes followed that with a 4.25 40-yard dash at Georgia's pro day. He is a sticky man coverage cornerback with some press coverage chops, but he can also function well in zone schemes given his ability to ready routes and drive on throws. San Francisco still has some decisions to make in free agency about players like Richard Sherman, but Stokes would be a great addition to their secondary.

Dallas Cowboys: Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

(Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports)

The Dallas Cowboys enter this draft cycle needing to bolster the defensive side of the football, but since they saw Penei Sewell slide to them in the first round, they took advantage of the opportunity to pick an incredible talent on the offensive line. Now they have work to do. Cornerback and EDGE are two areas they need to address, and they do that by betting on Jayson Oweh's athleticism. Some teams might be scared off by the lack of production in 2020 -- zero sacks will do that -- but turning on his film you do see how he can be a productive pass rusher off the edge in the NFL. Plus, his incredible pro day testing is going to see his stock rise. In fact, he might not even be available at this spot in the draft come the end of April. If he is, Dallas should pounce.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

Having addressed three different positions already (quarterback, offensive tackle and safety) the Jacksonville Jaguars turn to perhaps their most glaring need, which is tight end. Behind Kyle Pitts and Pat Freiermuth are a few different options at the position, including a player in the more traditional mold (Hunter Long from Boston College), a player that has the blocking down pat but what he offers in the passing game is a lot of projection (Tommy Tremble from Notre Dame), and Brevin Jordan, who is the pick here. Jordan is more of a move tight end, and the Hurricanes used him all over the field. He is impressive after the catch but Urban Meyer will need to find ways to involve him in the offense and create favorable matchups to tap into his potential.

Los Angeles Rams (via the New England Patriots): Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

TERMS OF TRADE: Los Angeles Rams get a 2021 second-round selection (46 overall); New England Patriots get a 2021 second-round selection (57 overall) and a 2021 third-round selection (88 overall). The New England Patriots have a gap in the draft from their current pick at 46 to their next pick, the Tom Brady Compensatory Selection (that is an official title) at 96 overall, at the end of the third round. They slide back, and the Los Angeles Rams come up to make their first selection of the draft. That player? Linebacker Nick Bolton from Missouri, an athletic and explosive defender who the Rams can let fly around the field and attack the pocket in the interior on blitzes.

Los Angeles Chargers: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

(Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

Thanks to some of their free agency additions the Los Angeles Chargers felt comfortable going in a different direction in the first round, drafting Jaycee Horn to give Brandon Staley a matchup weapon in the secondary. Now on the clock in the second round they draft Samuel Cosmi, the Texas tackle who could come off the board in the first, but slides a bit here. Cosmi is a very experienced player who has played at both right and left tackle, and he gives the Chargers another option to help protect Justin Herbert.

Las Vegas Raiders: Richie Grant, S, UCF

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Las Vegas Raiders tried to fill their offensive line needs with a do-it-all player in the first round, Alabama's Landon Dickerson. Now on the clock in the second round they try and shore up the back third of their defense, adding UCF safety Richie Grant. Grant is more of a traditional free safety/center fielder, which allows Johnathan Abram to play more down in the box, which is where he does his best work.

Arizona Cardinals: Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

(Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

The Arizona Cardinals do not have any glaring needs at this point, having addressed perhaps the most pressing issue in the first round with the addition of Caleb Farley. But the value that Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone offers is too hard to pass up. He enters the NFL with a thin resume -- under 20 games played -- but McGrone offers the athleticism necessary to stick as a three-down linebacker in today's NFL. Last season defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was creative with a lot of heavy-LB sub packages that catered to athleticism on the second level, making McGrone a perfect fit.

Miami Dolphins: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

Our first defensive tackle of the draft comes off the board at 50 overall, which speaks to two things: First, the perception of this class overall at the position, and second, the value of the position in today's NFL. The Miami Dolphins also added Adam Butler in free agency, but seeing perhaps the best option at the position slide to them, the Dolphins take advantage. Levi Onwuzurike opted-out this past season, but back in 2019 he was a very disruptive player for Washington and he showed that down in Mobile during Senior Bowl week.

Washington Football Team: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

(Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

There were only a few bright spots for the LSU Tigers in 2020, coming off their run to a title back in 2019. One was wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., already off the board, and the other is linebacker Jabril Cox, the transfer from North Dakota State. Cox stepped into the heart of the Tigers defense and showed that he could play against the best competition in the game, and offers three-down ability in the NFL. Washington has a great defensive front that can pressure passers, and now they have a linebacker on the second level that can matchup with tight ends and running backs in man coverage.

Chicago Bears: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

(Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sure most Chicago Bears fans are hoping the organization can add at quarterback, but they missed out on the top options in the first round and added at receiver, bringing in Rashod Bateman from Minnesota. Here in the second round the Bears would be smart to address tackle, to make sure that Andy Dalton is protected. Alex Leatherwood might not have had the best Senior Bowl, but he is a solid left tackle who survived the gamut that is the SEC. Leatherwood also has experience at guard, and could potentially move inside if the Colts are satisfied with their current options at left tackle.

Tennessee Titans: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

With the addition of Janoris Jenkins in free agency and Kristian Fulton, last year's second-round selection, the Tennessee Titans have options on the outside. But slot cornerback is basically a starting position in today's NFL, and adding a player on the inside is a wise investment. Elijah Molden is that kind of player, with the change-of-direction skills and awareness to survive on the inside. He is also a willing defender in run support.

Indianapolis Colts: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Indianapolis Colts addressed pass rush in the first round, and now they turn to another pressing issue: Making sure they can protect Carson Wentz. Indianapolis added tackle Sam Tevi recently, but something tells me they are not done trying to find a replacement for the retired Anthony Castonzo. Jackson Carman protected Trevor Lawrence's blindside the past two seasons and is a powerful tackle, but might struggle with pure speed rushers off the edge.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington

(Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports)

The Pittsburgh Steelers went tackle in the first round, trying to shore up protection in front of the returning Ben Roethlisberger. Now they look to shore up the defensive front in the wake of Bud Dupree's departure. Sure, running back is an option here, but finding a way to pressure passers opposite T.J. Watt should be a priority. Washington's Joe Tryon opted-out this past season, but back in 2019 he put some athleticism and schematic versatility on film. He can function in an off-ball role when the Steelers use odd fronts, as they sometimes do in their "base" defense, but he can also align as a defensive end in four-man surfaces.

Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

If you were to craft a Pete Carroll/Seattle Seahawks cornerback in a lab, Ifeatu Melifonwu might be the end result. Long and rangy, Melifonwu fits the mold of a Seahawks CB almost to a T. He has solid change-of-direction skills and plays tough at the catch point. Seattle did add Ahkello Witherspoon during free agency and Quinton Dunbar is another option outside, but Melifonwu's size and versatility gives Seattle a lot of options in the secondary.

New England Patriots (via the Los Angeles Rams): Dyami Brown, WR, UNC

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

TERMS OF TRADE: Los Angeles Rams get a 2021 second-round selection (46 overall); New England Patriots get a 2021 second-round selection (57 overall) and a 2021 third-round selection (88 overall). Now the New England Patriots are back on the clock, and fans hold their breath when this pick is announced. Why? Because boundary receiver is a position that has eluded them for almost the entire Brady/Belichick era. Outside of Randy Moss they have struggled to get this position right, and let's face it, trading for a Hall of Famer does not exactly prove that you can nail the evaluations. While the Patriots have gotten slot receivers right -- Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and others -- boundary players and X types are a mixed bag to say the least. So seeing New England address the boundary with Dyami Brown will cause some heartburn. What I like about him is the effort. Brown will keep working on his routes, which sets him apart from other options outside. Drops were an issue, but if you consider them to be something of a "noisy" stat, you might feel better. One thing that he does do is separate, something that has eluded prior choices by New England at this outside receiver position.

Baltimore Ravens: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

(Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)

This would round out such a Baltimore Ravens' off-season. They added guard Kevin Zeitler already in free agency, and after drafting a great scheme fit in Joseph Ossai on the defensive side of the ball, they add an NFL-ready center in Oklahoma's Creed Humphrey to shore up their center spot. Humphrey has played a ton, seen it all and fits perfectly with the varied Baltimore rushing attack.

Cleveland Browns: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

( Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

The Cleveland Browns are not done adding to their defense. With the addition of Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the first round, they added a player who can thrive in a variety of roles. Now they add Stanford's Paulson Adebo, a boundary cornerback who can give this defense another option in the secondary. Adebo is athletic on the outside with good change-of-direction skills, and gives the Browns the opportunity to cater gameplans to the skillsets of their options in the secondary.

New Orleans Saints: Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

With the departure of Trey Hendrickson to the Cincinnati Bengals, the New Orleans Saints might look to bolster their options on the edge. They do just that with Miami's Quincy Roche. After putting up impressive numbers for the Temple Owls, Roche transferred to Miami for this past season. While the production dipped in the ACC, the technical aspects of playing on the edge were still evident on film.

Buffalo Bills: Michael Carter, RB, UNC

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Any time I make an appearance on a Buffalo-area radio show, running back is a position that comes up for the Bills in either the first or the second round. While the team could look to pounce if Najee Harris or Travis Etienne fall to them, in this scenario they wait until the second round and add UNC's Michael Carter. Carter reminds me of James White, and adding a player in the mold of someone who has caused them heartbreak over the years gives the Bills and Josh Allen one more weapon on offense.

Green Bay Packers: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

Sending both a linebacker and a defensive tackle to Green Bay might get me banned from websites... But defensive tackle is a need for the Packers. Last year on the Touchdown Wire Matchup Podcast the phrase "double-team Kenny Clark and you're fine offensively" became a running gag between Doug Farrar and I. Seeing an option like this slide to the end of the second round should send the Packers running to the podium.

Kansas City Chiefs: Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

After his incredible pro day it is unlikely that Elijah Moore slides this far in the draft, but if he does, then really the rest of the NFL should get what is coming to them if he lands in Kansas City. Letting Patrick Mahomes choose between options like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and now Moore each time he drops to throw? Come on, man...

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

( Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

The defending Super Bowl champions just keep chipping away at needs here and there. They took advantage of a running back slide and added Najee Harris at the end of the first round (yes even with the return of Leonard Fournette) and now make an addition up front. Daviyon Nixon is starting to creep up boards thanks to a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, and is a powerful prospect with some room to develop.

