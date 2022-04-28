Mark Schofield’s last-gasp mock draft

We made it.

For a while, it looked like all hope was lost. The draft takes were flying all over the internet and it seemed like this day would never arrive. But tonight, 32 young men will have their dreams realized, as they will hear their name called on the first night of the NFL draft.

Sometimes that gets lost in the yearly draft coverage. Hours upon hours are spent breaking these prospects down, nitpicking every aspect of their young lives, and debating their professional futures for the world to see. But for these 32 young men, this is the culmination of years, if not more, of hard work and effort. To see a dream realized.

It is an awesome thing to see.

However, the work goes on, and with just hours to go, it is time for one final mock draft. Last week it was the “what I would do” version, and now, the final, predictive mock draft. Here is how just one more football writer thinks the first round unfolds.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Draft week began with Travon Walker emerging as the odds-on favorite at many sportsbooks to be the selection by Jacksonville to kick off the first round. Is this just a matter of a little pre-draft smoke, or is there something to the idea that general manager Trent Baalke prefers players with longer arms off of the edge? We will not know for sure until Thursday night, but as of right now, I think the draft starts with a little bit of a surprise, given that Aidan Hutchinson looked like the pick just a few weeks ago.

Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

If Jacksonville indeed makes Travon Walker the pick at one overall, then the Detroit Lions run to the podium as it were to draft Aidan Hutchinson. The pairing of player and team makes sense on paper.

Houston Texans: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

There has been a lot of reporting in recent days that the draft might begin at three, with the Houston Texans on the clock and a number of different positions available to them to address. This could be a spot for the first offensive tackle to come off the board, but in recent days the conversation has shifted to cornerback, whether Derek Stingley Jr. or Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

Head coach Lovie Smith and the bulk of the Houston staff made the trip to Cincinnati for the Bearcats’ Pro Day, and had another chance to meet with Gardner after the Combine in Indianapolis. With the pick at 13 they can address the offensive side of the football, but they start with defense.

New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

This entire pre-draft process has been filled with smoke around Kayvon Thibodeaux, who went from surefire first-overall selection a year ago to now a player that some have falling out of the top ten. When putting together this pairing, many others in the football media landscape tried to warn me off of it, suggesting other options for the New York Jets such as Jermaine Johnson II or even an offensive tackle. Recent reporting out of New York pairs the Jets with Ikem Ekownu, as the organization is reportedly set to move on from Mekhi Becton.

I’ll believe it when I see it.

New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

(Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

This might be the first spot where we see a trade, as the New York Giants have a pair of picks in the top ten sandwiched around the Carolina Panthers, who need to address quarterback. But the past few days have been filled with stories about teams looking to trade down having difficulty finding willing trading partners, perhaps due to the questions around this quarterback class. So the Giants remain at five, and address a big need on the offensive line, adding their pick of the offensive tackles.

Carolina Panthers: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

My gut tells me that the Carolina Panthers, who have one pick in the top 100 and have to address both quarterback and offensive line, end up trading for Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo. That leaves them free to address offensive line here, and they do so with Evan Neal. The Alabama product saw time at both tackle and guard, and for my money is the top tackle prospect in the class.

New York Giants: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Derek Stingley Jr.

(Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK)

New general manager Joe Schoen inherited a team that was in a rather precarious position with respect to the salary cap. One piece of business that remains after the work already done is what to do with cornerback James Bradberry. Trading him, or releasing him outright, would free up the money needed to sign their incoming rookie class, so you can expect that kind of move to happen soon. As such, the Giants will have a need at cornerback. Derek Stingley Jr. looked every bit the part of a first-round cornerback during his freshman season, and if the Giants are getting that player with this pick, it will be a huge win for them.

Atlanta Falcons: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

The Atlanta Falcons are one of the toughest teams to predict inside the top ten, in what is frankly a tough top ten to predict to begin with. With needs at receiver, quarterback, and on the defensive side of the football, the Falcons could go in a number of different directions. Quarterback stands out, and they have the option of any passer in this draft, and they certainly have needs at receiver.

But another position they could address? Pass rusher.

Jermaine Johnson II has put together an impressive pre-draft cycle, and was even our top-rated EDGE in the draft class. As Doug Farrar wrote:

There are some analysts who will tell you that Johnson is scratching the surface of his potential, and he might be the best edge player in this class over the next few seasons. Based on the tape and attributes, I’d say he’s there already. There was enough on the Georgia tape to give an indication that Johnson would turn into a dominant player once he got more opportunities, and that’s exactly what happened in 2021. Johnson already has a high floor, and the ceiling is vaulted.

Atlanta has a need on the edge, and they solve that in a big way.

Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

(AP Photo/Butch Dill\

Do not sleep on the idea of the Seattle Seahawks actually trading up in the first round and drafting a quarterback. As always, the Seahawks are one of the harder teams to project when it comes to the draft. Right now, I think they stay put at nine, particularly with the board falling the way it has, and draft a tackle, but if they are sold on the idea of Malik Willis, they might move up to make sure they can grab him before Carolina is on the clock.

New York Jets: Drake London, WR, USC

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Having addressed the offensive line with their selection in the fourth spot, the New York Jets add yet more help for young Zach Wilson, giving him USC wide receiver Drake London. London has the frame and release package to serve as an X receiver, and also operated out of the slot for the Trojans and could be used as a big slot receiver in the NFL. With another tackle in the fold and now a bigger wide receiver to throw to, Wilson has to be feeling comfortable as 2022 looms.

Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Perhaps the hardest player to place in the first round is safety Kyle Hamilton. As a fan of his game, I believe he comes off the board in the top fifteen in the draft, but perhaps I am the one who ends up wrong come Friday morning. Still, there will be a team that loves him in this draft, and that might just be Washington. Given their needs at safety, and the versatility he offers, this could be an ideal pairing.

Minnesota Vikings: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

In previous mock drafts, this used to be the landing spot for Derek Stingley Jr. But now that his pre-draft slide has stabilized and it looks like he is back inside the top ten — where he belonged all along — the Minnesota Vikings address their cornerback needs another way. This could be a spot for Andrew Booth Jr., but the concerns over lingering injuries have seen him take a bit of a slide. Instead, Minnesota goes with Trent McDuffie, the Washington cornerback with the ability to play in a number of different coverage schemes.

Houston Texans: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

(Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

Having addressed the defense with their first pick in the first round, the Houston Texans turn to their offense and add a weapon for Davis Mills.

Imagine thinking a year ago that sentence would pop up this week.

Jameson Williams is progressing nicely after his ACL injury, and the explosive play-making skills he offers, particularly after the catch, are an ideal fit for what Houston is trying to build on offense.

Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

From where I sit, this is one of the selections/pairings I am most confident in. The athletic Jordan Davis, who can play hashmarks to hashmarks as a 340-pound defensive tackle, and offers more as a pass rusher than he showed at Georgia — at least in my mind — is a perfect fit in Baltimore.

Philadelphia Eagles: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Andrew Booth’s recent injuries might be scaring some teams away from him in the first round, but every time I watch him, and how he was used at Clemson, I come back to the idea of the Philadelphia defense a season ago. With their off-man and zone coverage schemes, the Eagles are an ideal landing spot for Booth.

New Orleans Saints: Bernard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

While many point to Trevor Penning as the next tackle off the board following the “big three,” Bernard Raimann might be the better fit for the New Orleans Saints. He is an older prospect and still developing at the position, but is much closer to plug-and-play on the left side than Penning. With a need at the left tackle spot, the Saints address that with a player ready to step into that role on day one.

Pittsburgh Steelers (via trade with the Los Angeles Chargers): Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

(Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

TERMS OF TRADE:



Chargers receive: Pick 20 overall, pick 52 overall

Steelers receive: Pick 17 overall

We get two things with this selection, our first trade, and our first quarterback. With Malik Willis now sliding into the teens, and the Pittsburgh Steelers looking at the New Orleans Saints perhaps willing to make a quarterback the pick at 19, the Steelers come up and draft the Liberty passer. Pittsburgh has been linked to a few different quarterbacks during the process, and take the swing on Willis and his upside. With Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in the fold, they can be a little patient, and the Steelers, historically a patient organization, might be the ideal landing spot for Willis.

Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Linebacker remains a need for the Philadelphia Eagles, and if I were in the room, I would be making a strong case for Devin Lloyd in this spot. Instead, the Eagles again address the wide receiver room, adding the silky-smooth Chris Olave into the fold. While this might seem like a luxury selection, given the pick of DeVonta Smith in the first round last year and Jalen Reagor the year before that, the reporting that Reagor might be on the trading block has me thinking the Eagles indeed add another receiver early in this draft.

If Olave is on the board, it would be a perfect fit.

New Orleans Saints: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

When the New Orleans Saints made the decision to add an extra first pick in the first round, many — myself included — believed it was to give them a chance to trade up for a quarterback. Others, however, believed it was to put New Orleans in position to draft both a tackle and a receiver. With the board falling this way, the Saints split the baby, adding Kenny Pickett along with Bernard Raimann earlier in the draft. Pickett fits well schematically with the offense we have seen in recent years from the Saints, and if you have concerns over hand size and playing in the elements, you know that at least half his games each year are going to be in the friendly confines of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Los Angeles Chargers (via trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

TERMS OF TRADE:

Chargers receive: Pick 20 overall, Pick 52 overall

Steelers receive: Pick 17 overall

Trevor Penning is a popular pick for the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round, giving their need at right tackle. But having swung a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers and now holding a pick in the second round, they can wait on adding to the offensive line and instead take advantage of a talented wide receiver staring them in the face.

Garrett Wilson’s explosive play-making skills fit well with the Chargers offense, and quarterback Justin Herbert. With Wilson working downfield along with Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen operating underneath, the Chargers have a trio of receivers that will put stress on opposing secondaries next fall.

New England Patriots: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

(Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

Similar to the Jordan Davis pick to the Baltimore Ravens, this is another player/position/team pairing that feels right. The New England Patriots have needs on the defensive side of the football, both at linebacker and in the secondary, and adding Devin Lloyd addresses one of those needs. His ability to rush the passer off the edge, as well as what he offers in coverage underneath, pairs well with where the Patriots are trending defensively, towards more zone coverage in the secondary. A player to watch here? Leo Chenal from Wisconsin, another player in this draft that just feels like a Bill Belichick selection.

Green Bay Packers: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

(Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Treylon Burks might face questions about his long speed, as well as the size of the route tree he offers as a rookie, but in Green Bay he’ll be asked to do a few specific things, and things where he can excel. He can be involved in some of the quick screen and quick passing concepts that Matt LaFleur dials up, he can work deep crossing routes on some of the play-action designs that the Packers run, and he can give the Packers a vertical element that they lost with the departure of Davante Adams.

Arizona Cardinals: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

I, for one, do not buy the rumors that George Karlaftis is sliding out of the first round. He might not have the full, complete package of pass-rushing skills that others offer, as some point to a lack of bend around the edge, but the foundation is there for Karlaftis to post double-digit sacks early in his career. The Arizona Cardinals have needs up front on defense, and they could plug Karlaftis in on day one and be pleased with what he brings to the table.

Dallas Cowboys: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College

(Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

Tyler Smith from Tulsa is a name often linked to the Dallas Cowboys with this selection, and that speaks to the need that the Cowboys have along their offensive line. Both Connor Williams and La’el Collins found new homes this off-season, and the organization needs to find help in front of Dak Prescott. Zion Johnson has emerged as one of the top options in the interior, and could serve as a plug-and-play option for the Cowboys at guard. He also saw time at tackle during his college days, and even played some center during the Senior Bowl.

Atlanta Falcons (via trade with the Buffalo Bills): Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

TERMS OF TRADE:

Falcons receive: Pick 25

Bills receive: Pick 43, Pick 58, Pick 82

We get our third quarterback of the first round, and our only trade back into the first round. Atlanta is perhaps an ideal fit for Desmond Ridder, who told media members at the Combine that Ryan Tannehill is a passer he models his game after. Arthur Smith can use Ridder’s athleticism on some of his boot-action plays, and between Kyle Pitts and now Drake London, he has some bigger receivers to target in the passing game that can work up the seams and along the boundaries. With Marcus Mariota in place, the Falcons can be patient, but Ridder’s experience makes him an option to play early as a rookie.

Plus, the Tennessee Titans are a sneaky team to watch for a quarterback in this draft, and the Falcons make sure they get ahead of them with the trade back into the first round.

For the Buffalo Bills, they now have a trio of picks in the second round, including back-to-back selections at 57 and 58, as well as an extra pick in the third round. That gives them some draft capital to move around and address positions such as cornerback and even running back.

Tennessee Titans: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

With the potential pick of Desmond Ridder off the table, the Tennessee Titans go in a different direction and look to shore up the interior offensive line. Months ago, Kenyon Green seemed to be challenging the idea of when a true guard would come off the board. He is a day one starter at the next level at guard, and helps the Titans solidify their offensive line in front of Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, IDL, Georgia

Another team that does not have a huge list of needs this off-season is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One of them, however, is the interior of their defensive line. With Ndamukong Suh still a free agent, finding another option on the inside would be a smart move for the Buccaneers. Adding the athletic Devonte Wyatt, who can penetrate as a pass rusher and work hashmark-to-hashmark against the run, makes that interior as formidable as ever. And if the Buccaneers find a way to bring Suh back in the fold? Imagine the options for Todd Bowles next season with that group of defensive linemen.

Green Bay Packers: Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Having addressed the wide receiver position with their first pick, the Green Bay Packers turn to the defensive side of the football. Interior defensive line might not stand out as a glaring need, but finding a running mate for Kenny Clark seems like a wise investment. Perrion Winfrey showcased at the Senior Bowl his ability to penetrate on the interior, and putting him alongside Clark will force opposing offenses into some tough situations next fall. Perhaps the days of double-teaming Clark and letting everything else play out up front will be over for opposing offensive lines.

Kansas City Chiefs: Daxton Hill, CB/S, Michigan

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

The departure of Tyreek Hill to Miami has caused many to look at wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs with these two selections at the end of the first round. However, the Chiefs are also on the clock twice in the second round thanks to the Hill trade, and will have options at receiver at both 50 and 62. Perhaps Skyy Moore, George Pickens, or even Alec Pierce are options for them on day two.

That allows Kansas City to shore up on the defensive side of the football, starting with the versatile Daxton Hill from Michigan. Hill wore many hats for the Wolverines, seeing time in the box, in the slot and as a single-high safety, and with needs in the secondary, he is an ideal fit for their defense.

Kansas City Chiefs: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

(Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Another need for the Kansas City Chiefs? Consistency from their pass rush. Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie is a name that is rising as the draft approaches, and letting him attack off the edge with his speed and burst across from Frank Clark is something that you know Steve Spagnuolo would love to have as an option next season.

Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

The Cincinnati Bengals are very close to having their best five options on the roster in front of Joe Burrow. The one lingering need? Center. Ted Karras is a suitable option as a starter and the Bengals could decide to go in a different direction, perhaps cornerback, with this pick.

However, Tyler Linderbaum is an ideal fit in their run schemes, as the Bengals rely heavily on outside- and wide-zone concepts in the run game. Between Linderbaum at center and the additions of Alex Cappa and La’el Collins at guard and tackle respectively, suddenly the Bengals offensive line is looking line a strength, instead of a weakness.

Detroit Lions: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

The buzz around Sam Howell to the Detroit Lions in this spot has been increasing in recent days. While the Lions might have more pressing needs, such as safety, in this spot, the ability to add a quarterback and secure the fifth-year option is enticing. Sam Howell throws the deep ball well and added production as a runner last season, showing that he has more to offer than just nine balls downfield.

With Jared Goff in place the Lions can take their time with him, and since Detroit has a pick at the top of the second round, they can address a need such as safety early with either Jaquan Brisker or Lewis Cine at the top of day two.

