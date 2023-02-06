Mark Schlereth open to coaching Broncos’ offensive line if offered role

Mark Schlereth won three Super Bowls during his 12-year career in the NFL, including two titles with the Denver Broncos. He now works for 104.3 The Fan, but the player-turned-radio host has not ruled out a potential return to the Broncos, this time as a coach.

Schlereth said 104.3 The Fan‘s “Schlereth and Evans” show last week that he has spoken with new coach Sean Payton and would be open to coaching the team’s offensive line, if offered the job.

“I talked to Sean several weeks ago. I haven’t talked to him since,” Schlereth said, via DenverSpots.com’s Will Peterson. “But, yeah, would I be interested? Certainly I’d be interested if that opportunity arose. I don’t know that it will. I would imagine that we’re going to have a chat about that, but maybe not, I don’t know. Let’s just say that we talked about it several weeks ago, haven’t talked about it since.”

The fact that “Stink” hasn’t heard from Payton lately might be a sign that returning as offensive line coach is a longshot. Perhaps returning to the club as an assistant coach would be a more likely scenario.

Payton would be wise to also talk to Mike Munchak, who was let go by Nathaniel Hackett last year and then took a year off from coaching. Munchak would quickly return to being counted among the best offensive line coaches in the NFL if Denver managed to bring him back.

