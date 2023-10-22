Mark Scheifele with a Spectacular Goal from Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg Jets) with a Spectacular Goal from Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets, 10/21/2023
Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg Jets) with a Spectacular Goal from Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets, 10/21/2023
Virginia delivered one of the biggest upsets of the season.
Both USC and Clemson lost on Saturday night and are assuredly out of the playoff mix.
The Trojans' College Football Playoff hopes are pretty much toast.
The Phillies got back to their winning ways in NLCS Game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead with dominant pitching and timely slugging.
We have another full slate of intriguing games on Saturday.
Tyrod Taylor is the anticipated starter, and the Giants elevated QB Tommy DeVito and from the practice squad.
Texas was able to escape Houston with a 31-24 win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
“Everybody on their side is going to say it wasn't,” Marcus Semien said afterward. “Everybody on this side is going to say it was.”
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
Verstappen led all 19 laps of the race.
UCF scored a TD with 1:16 to go.
Here's how to watch the Penn State vs. Ohio State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 8 college football schedule.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Formula 1 begins a five-week, four-race tour of North and South America this weekend with the United States Grand Prix, just outside of Austin, Texas.
It was a back-and-forth affair with the benches clearing before the Astros prevailed again in Arlington. Then the Diamondbacks stunned the Phillies and tied the NLCS.
The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4.
The Hornets' rookie admitted that he delivered the gun that was used to allegedly kill Jamea Jonae Harris in January.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
Dan Titus uncovers three centers available in the late rounds of drafts who could help fantasy teams to titles.
Which potent NFL squad will deliver the most fantasy points on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 7?