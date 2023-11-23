Mark Scheifele with a Powerplay Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg Jets) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 11/22/2023
Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg Jets) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 11/22/2023
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.
Who should fantasy managers temper expectations for in Week 12?
No. 7 Tennessee has dropped two straight games in Hawaii.
Scott Mitchell doesn't seem to have great feelings about his Lions legacy.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Oddsmakers don't think much of the three NFL Thanksgiving matchups.
It's a great time of year to reflect on the things we're thankful for in the NFL, and Charles McDonald isn't one to disappoint.
Williams injured his ankle in a Week 6 win over the Cardinals.
Scott Pianowski makes the case for six overlooked options fantasy managers should consider in Week 12.
With three great intra-divisional games on tap, Jorge Martin runs down all the fantasy goodies to be enjoyed.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde pick college football rivalry week’s biggest matchups against the spread on today’s episode of Race for the Case.
Yahoo Sports compiled the most notable tournaments of the week to mark on your calendars. Each tournament features a game to watch and a discussion topic for the dinner table.
The college football world enters the final week of the regular season with a whopping nine teams still in contention for a playoff spot.
C.J. Stroud has the Texans fighting for a playoff spot with seven games to go.
He wasn't the only one.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!