Mark Scheifele with a Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers
Dana White doesn't think it would be the worst idea if Jon Jones called it a career.
Fans weren't happy that the Jaguars took so long to select Trevor Lawrence at the draft. Now, it seems, they can blame the league.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, in an early morning news conference, estimated the enterprise value for NBA Africa is worth nearly $1 billion.
Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team's home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA's new play-in tournament to qualify.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Former Gonzaga player Stephen Gentry was hired Monday as an assistant basketball coach to replace Tommy Lloyd, who left the Bulldogs to become the head coach at Arizona. Gentry was most recently an assistant coach at Illinois. ''It is great to have Stephen back in the program,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.
After carding two bogeys on his first four holes, Will Zalatoris hit a 119-yard approach shot for eagle Thursday.
Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.
The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.
Former NHL forward Derek Roy announced his retirement from professional hockey. He played in 738 regular-season games over 11 seasons in the NHL before embarking on a six-season stay in Europe. "After a lot of thinking, I have made the decision to retire from playing professional hockey," Roy posted to Instagram.
The Wizards will face the Sixers in the first round.
The 76ers are the East's top seed, but the odds aren't treating them that way.
The Western Conference’s top-seeded Utah Jazz and eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.
They survived the night, probably because the Golden State Warriors ran out of talent more than the Lakers exerted sheer will. It felt more like an NCAA Tournament game than the first of a long playoff series.
"Our membership has spoken and despite the very small margin in which the two-thirds majority was not reached, the BWF respects the outcome to retain the three games to 21 points scoring system," BWF president Poul-Erik Hoyer said. "It is now the second time such a proposal has not been approved," Hoyer added. Hoyer and KhunyingPatama Leeswadtrakul were also re-elected unopposed to the role of BWF president and deputy president while 20 BWF council members were confirmed for the 2021 to 2025 cycle.
Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero said goodbye in style as his double off the bench in his final league match for the club helped them celebrate their Premier League title success in style with the 5-0 thrashing of Everton at The Etihad on Sunday. Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next weekend, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish. The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas even though they had little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.
Harry Higgs made a combined 122 feet of birdie putts on his final two holes.
Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.
We realized that some people choose to play basketball and others were chosen. She was the latter. Seimone was the chosen one.
Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021