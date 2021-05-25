Mark Scheifele with a Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers

Reuters

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero said goodbye in style as his double off the bench in his final league match for the club helped them celebrate their Premier League title success in style with the 5-0 thrashing of Everton at The Etihad on Sunday. Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next weekend, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish. The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas even though they had little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.