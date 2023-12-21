Mark Scheifele with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg Jets) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 12/20/2023
This is only the second time the Ravens weren't considered the favorite this sesason
C.J. Stroud was concussed in the Texans' 30-6 loss to the Jets in Week 14.
Looks like it’s time for “Deflategate” Round 2.
The league couldn't have planned a much better matchup than the 49ers vs. Ravens on Christmas Day, with a clash between the top AFC and NFC teams.
What's going wrong in Philadelphia right now? How did the Bills and Cowboys both hurt their own QB's MVP chances on Sunday? And why is Tommy DeVito's agent squeezing a mom-and-pop pizza shop?
The future was looking a bit bleak for the Buckeyes ahead of the early signing period. But good news arrived early Wednesday for Day and Co.
Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at misleading stats for four players to set the record straight on their production.
How unbelievable has Raheem Mostert's season been? Jorge Martin dives deep into the running back's unexpected monster year for fantasy.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
The New York Jets’ 13 seasons without an NFL playoff appearance don’t compare to the nearly two decades of despair that Blue Demons supporters have endured.
Week 16 offers a pair of scintillating top 10 matchups.
Charles McDonald is joined by former NFL wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to cover the biggest stories to come out of NFL Week 15. After laughing about the Tommy Devito pizzeria story, the duo dive into more pressing matters, including the Atlanta Falcons' awful loss to the Panthers, the Buffalo Bills' potential playoff push, teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joe Flacco and the year of the backup quarterback, the Philadelphia Eagles and their three-game tumble and Dameco Ryans' candidacy for coach of the year. Later, Charles and Quincy discuss Quincy's former team, the New York Jets, and their future, as they determine what the ceiling is for the team next season with Aaron Rodgers returning. Charles and Quincy also go back and forth on Quincy's top wide receivers in the NFL, the mistakes that reporters make when covering the game of football and Quincy's inside perspective on handling the media as a player.
When hitting the waiver wire, fantasy managers often have to make some tough cuts. Here are five players ready for release.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
This is the second time Arthur Smith has replaced Desmond Ridder with Heinicke.
Jason Kelce took full responsibility for a false-start penalty that ended up costing the Eagles four points.
The Ravens became the first AFC team to clinch a postseason berth.
Drew Lock found Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a game-winning touchdown late on Monday night in Seattle.
At least two of the 49ers' cadre of offensive stars are on record saying another one of them should win the NFL's top individual award.
The Jets first said Wilson left with dehydration. Then they said it was a non-concussion head injury. The game was into the fourth quarter by the time they said he'd left with a concussion.