Mark Sanchez on Sam Darnold's inconsistent start: 'As long as you see flashes, you’ve got to keep investing in him'

Mark Sanchez knows almost exactly what it’s like to be in Sam Darnold’s shoes.

The former USC Trojan and Jets quarterback knows the pressures of being thrust into the New York spotlight as someone just out of college, and on the latest episode of The Tailgate, the current ESPN analyst explained what that transition to the pros was like for him, and why Darnold should not be held to the same standards as he was as a young NFL signal-caller.

“Essentially you go from this 21, 22-year-old kid who’s in college and allowed to make bonehead college decisions, to overnight you’re given ungodly amounts of money and now you’re expected to make decisions like a 65-year-old Supreme Court Justice, and it just doesn’t make sense,” Sanchez said “So, a lot of the circumstances change on the inside, but you’re essentially the same person with a very different bank account and very different expectations.”



Sanchez, of course, helped lead the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship Games during each of his first two NFL seasons. But the team around Sanchez was very different than what’s around Darnold, who is being tasked with leading a very inexperienced group around him.

“I think the most important thing is what’s around him. Understanding an managing those expectations, people just see like oh Orange County, USC, Sanchez did that and he went to the AFC Championship Game,” Sanchez said. “Sam’s going to do the same thing and he’s going to win a Super Bowl. Well, it doesn’t necessarily work like that, right? So he went to a team that was much different, much less experienced.”

But while Darnold has been inconsistent during his 30 starts in the NFL, throwing for 6,681 yards with 39 touchdowns, 32 interceptions and a 79.6 passer rating, Sanchez believes he’s seen enough from Darnold to know the Jets must continue to build around him.

“As long as the guy shows flashes, then you know that you have to keep investing in him, and I think Sam has shown plenty of flashes, there’s just been so much turnover, whether it’s at coach, coordinator, GM,” Sanchez said. “Now he’s in a situation where this GM didn’t draft him. If you didn’t get drafted by your GM, I mean, everybody’s essentially on notice. It’s unfortunate, because in some cases he’s been at a gunfight with a knife, and he’s trying to make these plays, but you see it.

“So as long as you see flashes, you’ve got to keep investing in him. Get him the number one receiver. Get him a legitimate number two receiver, because I think (Jamison) Crowder is a part of the solution. I think they have pieces there that are part of the solution, but they need to keep adding and keep building through the draft. He’s got everything you want in a quarterback, it’s just whether it’s going to work out in New York or not, I’m not positive about that.”

You can watch Sanchez’s full appearance on The Tailgate in the video above.