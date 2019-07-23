Mark Sanchez retires from NFL, takes ESPN job

Mark Sanchez may not have had any offers to play in the NFL this year, but he’s apparently decided that if he does get an offer, he’ll turn it down.

Sanchez has agreed to work for ESPN, where he’ll be in the ABC college football studio, the New York Post reports.

The fifth overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft, Sanchez got his career off to a promising start, playing in the AFC Championship Game in each of his first two seasons. But he never progressed after that, and soon he was better known for his infamous “Butt Fumble” than for his playoff appearances. After leaving the Jets, Sanchez caught on with the Eagles, where he started 10 games in two years, and then had brief stints with the Cowboys and Bears. Last year he played in Washington and was terrible in limited action, averaging 3.9 yards a pass while throwing three interceptions and no touchdowns.

Sanchez had a good college career at USC and will now turn his attention back to college football.