Mark Sanchez makes the jump to ESPN after surviving Josh Norman's Broadcasting Bootcamp

In case you haven't heard, eight-year NFL veteran Mark Sanchez called it a career on Monday. He'll move on to television, working with ESPN as a college football analyst.

Former Redskins teammate, albeit briefly, Josh Norman shared his congratulations on Twitter.

You where a tough student.. but you passed with honors 👏🏽bravo Mark $! https://t.co/mXS2UFwWgu — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) July 23, 2019

According to our records, this is the first Josh Norman Broadcasting Bootcamp attendee to make the jump to ESPN. He is also the only attendee according to our records.

Last season Sanchez played two games in Washington before he suffered a season-ending injury.

As comical as it was at times to see 'the Sanchize' on the field, he's due to be as entertaining in the booth. As evidenced in the video he has no issue poking fun at himself. Moving to college football goes back to where he had a majority of his success on the gridiron.

