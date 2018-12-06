Mark Sanchez (jokingly) chides reporter for bringing up "Butt Fumble" originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Mark Sanchez has been the butt of a ton of bad jokes over the years, but he doesn't let them get him down.

The Washington Redskins quarterback fielded (another) question Wednesday about the "butt fumble" -- his historic gaffe in a 2012 New York Jets-New England Patriots game -- after his "butt recovery" Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles brought the play back into the national conversation.

This time, Sanchez decided to have a little fun with his answer.

Mark Sanchez had some fun with a reporter who asked him about the Buttfumble 😂 pic.twitter.com/ToEkGCM1CO — SNY (@SNYtv) December 5, 2018

"I'm not following," Sanchez deadpanned, before admitting the butt fumble was a "crappy play in a game where we were getting our butts kicked."

(We can confirm that last part; the Patriots crushed the Jets 49-19 thanks to Sanchez's slip-up.)

Sanchez also gave the reporter who asked the question a light-hearted ribbing.

"Some low-hanging fruit, so that was an easy reach for you," Sanchez said. "I'm just kidding! Come on. You can give it to me; I can give it right back. Come on. Thick skin in here, huh?

"No, listen: Who cares? It's one play. And just move on. I prefer to remember the good stuff. You seem like a Doomsdayer."

We're glad Sanchez has this positive attitude -- because it's probably not the last time he'll be asked about the butt fumble.

