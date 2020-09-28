Mark Sanchez: Jets becoming 'synonymous' with rebuilding

Mark Sanchez says the New York Jets are en route to the road they have been down too many times this decade: rebuilding.

After falling to 0-3 in, yet again, embarrassing fashion to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the former Jet quarterback did not mince his words.

“Here’s the problem, you start talking about rebuild, that’s becoming synonymous with the Jets right now. And I don’t know if that’s necessarily the answer,” Sanchez said on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Sanchez noted the injuries the Jets have sustained thus far.

"I don’t think it’s a talent issue, it’s an availability issue," he said, noting the loss of C.J. Mosley last year as well as Le’Veon Bell and Denzel Mims this season.



Sanchez also mentioned the lack of weapons surrounding quarterback Sam Darnold.

“You’re putting a product out there on the field that is in no way ready to compete with the league. Honestly, it is frustrating to watch and I really feel for Sam...They don't have a household name that a defensive coordinator looks at during the week and goes 'okay, what are we gonna do about this guy?'

"They don't have to be ready for anything," Sanchez said. "It's like, let's go play a preseason game, and play our base defense, day one and two installed defense, throw in a couple exotic blitzes, and we'll kick their a--. It's just really unfortunate, it's disheartening."