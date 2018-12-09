Washington's Mark Sanchez throws early pick-six, later benched

Mark Sanchez is known for making bad plays. And he added on to his laundry list of awful decisions early against the New York Giants, miscues that ultimately led to his benching in favor of the recently signed Josh Johnson.

When Washington was up against its own goal line late in the first quarter, Sanchez attempted what looked like a short pass to give Washington some breathing room. Unfortunately for him, a defender deflected the ball, which landed in Curtis Riley’s hands for a 9-yard pick-six.

And just when you thought Sanchez would protect the ball better, he threw another interception. This time, the ball ended up in Alec Ogletree’s hands for an 18-yard return. This back-breaking turnover led to a Sterling Shepard 3-yard touchdown reception.

Sanchez went 6-of-14 for 38 yards, was sacked five times and had a QB rating of 10.7 before he was yanked with the Redskins trailing 40-0. Washington eventually lost, 40-16.

It marked the first time Johnson played in an NFL game since 2013. He finished 11-for-16 for 195 yards and one interception, and ran and threw for touchdowns.

Perhaps it was strong enough of a showing for Johnson to unseat Sanchez as the starter next week at Jacksonville.

