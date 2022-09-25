Mark Sanchez has great response to Dolphins' 'Butt Punt' vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Miami Dolphins had one of the most embarrassing plays in recent memory during Sunday's game vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line, punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball into his teammate's backside. The Bills recovered for a safety to cut the deficit to two points.

Thus, the "Butt Punt" was born.

The hilarious blunder brought back memories of Mark Sanchez's infamous "Butt Fumble" from the 2012 Thanksgiving Day game between the New York Jets and New England Patriots. Sanchez fumbled after running into the rear end of his offensive lineman, creating one of the most memorable highlights in NFL history.

To his credit, Sanchez had a sense of humor about the Butt Fumble/Butt Punt comparisons.

Woah… stay out of my lane bro @thomasmorstead #NFL," he tweeted after the play.

Fortunately for the Dolphins, they were able to hold on and earn a 21-19 win over the Bills. Sanchez and the Jets ended up being blown out by New England, 49-19.

Miami improves to 3-0 on the season to take over the top spot in the AFC East.