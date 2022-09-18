Mark Sanchez delivers Butt Fumble of broadcasting calls during Falcons-Rams

There are several ways to describe an offensive lineman doing his job well, but Mark Sanchez might have found the weirdest way to do it during Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.

Following a run from Rams running back Cam Akers during the second quarter, the New York Jets quarterback turned Fox color commentator decided center Coleman Shelton's blocking deserved some extra attention.

Sanchez wasn't wrong — Shelton pulled and erased two Falcons defenders to open a wide running lane for Akers — but the way he did it, well, just listen to yourself:

LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/l8aEeC77LM — sports announcers with no context (@nocontxtanncr) September 18, 2022

The line:

"I mean, Shelton's clearing out defenders faster than a teenager clears his search history on his web browser. Holy smokes."

Holy smokes indeed. At least social media enjoyed what may end up being the Butt Fumble of Sanchez's broadcasting career.

Sanchez is beginning his second year in the broadcast booth for Fox after moving over from ESPN in 2021, having retired from professional football in 2019.

We'll have to wait and see if the network has any issues with its commentator using an internet pornography analogy. In the meantime, we can enjoy even more demonstrations of how Sanchez's brain works: