Mark Ruffalo's new HBO crime drama gets update

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo's new HBO crime drama has received an update.

According to Deadline, the yet-untitled show from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby has appointed two directors who will double up as executive producers on the show.

HBO regular Salli Richardson-Whitfield is on board to direct multiple episodes and executive produce. Meanwhile, Jeremiah Zagar is set to direct the pilot episode and multiple other episodes. He'll also serve as executive producer.

Richardson-Whitfield has already worked with HBO as a director on many of the network's series, including recent episodes of The Gilded Age and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, the upcoming drama will follow an FBI agent who's in charge of a Task Force that's been assembled to "end a series of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man".

Mare of Easttown's Ingelsby serves as writer for the limited series, which he will executive produce alongside Zagar, Richardson-Whitfield and Ruffalo. Also serving as executive producers are Mark Roybal, Paul Lee and David Crockett, while Nicole Jordan-Webber and Jeremy Yaches serve as co-executive producers.

Back when Ruffalo's casting was announced, HBO's Head of Drama Series and Films Francesca Orsi said in a statement: "We are absolutely thrilled to once again join forces with Brad Ingelsby, the brilliant auteur behind Mare of Easttown.

"Brad's boundless creativity and unrivalled ability to captivate audiences is nothing short of inspiring, and we cannot be more excited to embark on another journey together, she continued.

"When the opportunity arose to partner with Mark on another series, we all jumped at the chance to witness him once again breathe great humanity into a new role."



