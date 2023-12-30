Advertisement

Mark Richt shares heartfelt message ahead of Georgia-Florida State

John Shelton
·1 min read

The Orange Bowl is here. No. 6 Georgia (12-1) will take on No. 5 Florida State (13-0) from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium at 4 p.m. ET, televised on ESPN.

Former Georgia head coach and College Football Hall of Fame member, Mark Richt, has a special connection to both programs.

Before Richt’s 15-year stint in Athens, he served as an assistant under Hall of Fame head coach Bobby Bowden at Florida State, winning two national championships.

Richt, now an analyst for ACC Network, shared a heartfelt social media post on Saturday morning ahead of kickoff.

It’s safe to say Richt will find peace with whoever walks away with a win tonight.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire