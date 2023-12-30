Mark Richt shares heartfelt message ahead of Georgia-Florida State

The Orange Bowl is here. No. 6 Georgia (12-1) will take on No. 5 Florida State (13-0) from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium at 4 p.m. ET, televised on ESPN.

Former Georgia head coach and College Football Hall of Fame member, Mark Richt, has a special connection to both programs.

Before Richt’s 15-year stint in Athens, he served as an assistant under Hall of Fame head coach Bobby Bowden at Florida State, winning two national championships.

Richt, now an analyst for ACC Network, shared a heartfelt social media post on Saturday morning ahead of kickoff.

As Im preparing for the clash between FSU and UGA a flood of emotions are running thru my heart. 15 yrs @ FSU where Coach Bowden led me to Christ in 1986 and I met my beautiful wife, Katharyn. 15 yrs in Athens where our kids grew up and where we still call home! I ❤️ them both! — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) December 30, 2023

It’s safe to say Richt will find peace with whoever walks away with a win tonight.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire