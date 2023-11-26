Mark Richt: ‘The score didn’t indicate how badly they beat them’

Clemson took down South Carolina 16-7 Saturday, getting revenge for their loss last season while also ending the Gamecocks’ season.

Following the game, former Miami and Georgia head coach and current ACC analyst Mark Richt shared his feelings on the game he watched. Richt liked what he saw from the Tigers, even with the passing attack struggling.

“Clemson only threw for 100 yards,” he said. “It wasn’t a pretty game offensively. But what do you do to win a game like that? You run the rock. They ran the rock. You play great defense. They played unbelievable defense. And you just secure the victory. Even at the end of the game, just take a knee at the end of the game.”

According to Richt, the score didn’t truly indicate how badly the Tigers beat the Gamecocks on Saturday. Clemson dominated the matchup and proved to be the better team throughout almost the entirety of the game.

“Well, the bottom line is they whipped their tale. The score didn’t indicate how badly they beat them,” said Richt.

Clemson did what it needed to, and it was sweet revenge for Swinney and the program.

