Mark Richt narrates Georgia-Missouri game hype video

The Georgia Bulldogs have dropped a trailer for the Nov. 6 game against the Missouri Tigers. Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt narrates the video.

Richt, who is set to be honored during halftime of the game, emphasized the importance of finishing the drill throughout his career at UGA.

Mark Richt helped stabilize the Georgia football program and set Kirby Smart up for success. Richt won his fair share of key games, but is more importantly remembered as a father figure by many of his former players.

𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥 | 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟗 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫⁠

⁠

🎙️ Voiced by: @MarkRicht pic.twitter.com/SPi3ypCMZr — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 4, 2021

Georgia football enters the Missouri game at 8-0. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Missouri enters the game 4-4 as heavy underdogs.

Running back Tyler Badie and the Missouri offense will push the pace against the elite Georgia defense. Will Missouri be able to string together enough first downs to establish a rhythm?

Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak is out for the UGA game. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Smart and Georgia have not faced a close game since week one against the Clemson Tigers.

