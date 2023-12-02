Mark Richt, Kelsey Riggs, Joe Tessitore believe undefeated FSU belongs in playoff field

If Florida State football beats No. 14 Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game, it should be in the College Football Playoffs.

Forget the talk about quarterback Jordan Travis being hurt. Disregard the talk of the ACC Champion not being as strong as potential 1-loss teams in other conferences.

If the No. 4 Seminoles (12-0, 8-0 ACC) are undefeated after beating the Cardinals (10-2, 7-1) in the 8 p.m. contest at Bank of America Stadium, they are in the playoff field.

At least that's how three national analysts who spoke to the Democrat see it.

"I'm sure somebody's going to debate it. But I'd be shocked if they're not in [the College Football Playoffs]," ACC analyst and former FSU coach Mark Richt told the Democrat.

"[If they win], they should absolutely be in. I just don't think there is a scenario where if they win, that they don't get in."

There's no chaos. It's plain and simple.

ESPN's Joe Tessitore, who will be on call for the game between the Seminoles and Cardinals on ABC, agrees with Richt.

"I cringe when I hear people try to tell me that they should be downgraded in the College Football Playoff Selection process because of the [Travis] injury," Tessitore told the Democrat.

"I understand how it changes your offense, but it does not change for the state in terms of their accomplishments and their ability to win. That is a loaded football team.

"This is one of the things you'll probably hear me say on ABC tomorrow night, 'You can't apply the college basketball mentality of March Madness seeding and selection when it comes to star injuries to college football. Football is a team sport, where you just figure out a way to win based on anything that you must based on circumstances based on whether based on opponent who cares, just win and prove that you're good."

No precedent to leave out FSU

Tessitore said he has admired the rebuild that head coach Mike Norvell has embarked on in his four years at FSU.

Norvell's usage of the transfer portal has the Seminoles on the brink of the playoffs. It also has put them in an enviable position, as the late kickoff will make them the center of the college football world.

The Seminoles are already without starting quarterback Travis, but could also be without backup Tate Rodemaker, as his status was in doubt as of Friday due to an injury sustained against rival Florida last weekend.

Even then, there isn't in the conversation of leaving out FSU of the playoff picture if it wins for the ACC Network's Kelsey Riggs.

"No question," Riggs told the Democrat. "It's funny for a while I felt like it was a conversation and now the last couple of weeks, I think most of the media world has gotten on board and realized this is a team that continues to win and that has continued to fight through adversity of as other teams have. But if they're able to get this done against the top 15-level program in the ACC championship without their starting quarterback and continue to be undefeated, there's no question that Florida State should be in the college football playoff.

"There's only been one time where a one-loss Power 5 champ didn't make the College Football Playoff. There's never been a time when an undefeated Power 5 champ didn't make the College Football Playoffs. And the time that one last team didn't make it, was 2013 and that was because there were three undefeated teams and two one-loss Power Five champs.

"So, it shouldn't even be a conversation Florida State has already proved so much obviously. They do have to go out and prove it, again."

At his Friday press conference - the day before the game - Norvell basically told the media his team will prove they belong on the field.

No statements or politicking will come from Norvell.

“I believe we’ll settle that tomorrow night, and that statement will be louder than any words I can say today,” Norvell said. “And that’s what we’re aspiring to be and aspiring to do. A lot of people love to talk, and I want to see a team that acts.

"We take care of our business, and I’ve got a lot of confidence in where that’ll lead us.”

FSU-Louisville setting up to be the key finale for the CFP puzzle piece

The 8 p.m. kickoff will have the Seminoles and Cardinals going up against the Michigan-Iowa State Big-10 Championship Game. The Wolverines are the No. 2 team in the country after beating Ohio State last weekend in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

No. 3 Washington beating No. 6 Oregon 34-31 in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night set up part of the puzzle already.

But Saturday will feature other big games, too.

The Big-12 Championship is set for a noon kickoff between one-loss Texas and Oklahoma State, while the SEC Championship is at 4 p.m. between one-loss Alabama and top-ranked Georiga.

"I do think that this game and where it sits on the schedule of championship games this weekend, is going to set up to be a very fun finale to the weekend," Teisstore said. "In many ways this is going to be the keystone, or agenda piece or the pinning the grenade of the entire college football playoff selection debate.

"Because we're going to have all those results and we're going to know exactly how everything needs to play out and then you're going to have this being the hinge. So I think that's going to be fascinating for America. I think you are going to have a very large audience.

"There is no in-between no gray area you're either rooting for Florida State or you're a Texas, or SEC or Pac-12 or hopeful Ohio State [fan], pretending that you're a Louisville fan and rooting for Louisville, the way you would root for yourself."

