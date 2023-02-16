Mark Richt approves of Georgia hiring Mike Bobo

Former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt approves of Kirby Smart hiring Mike Bobo as the program’s new offensive coordinator.

Richt’s approval should be no surprise for Georgia fans. Mike Bobo coached under Mark Richt at Georgia from 2001 to 2014. Under Richt, Bobo coached quarterbacks from 2001 to 2006. Bobo was the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2014.

Mike Bobo returned to Georgia last season. He served as an offensive analyst for Georgia in 2022. Bobo replaces former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who accepted the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job.

Former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt talks talks with his offensive coordinator Mike Bobo before a game. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

During the Mark Richt era, Mike Bobo coached talented offensive players like Todd Gurley, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Murray, and more. Perhaps Bobo and Richt’s best year in Athens came in 2012 when Georgia finished the season 12-2. Yes, Georgia lost a heartbreaker to Alabama in the 2012 SEC championship, but the Dawgs averaged 37.8 points per game and scored 28 points or more in every game except for two.

Mike Bobo returns to the offensive coordinator role in Athens after Georgia just won back-to-back national championships. Georgia has scored 24 or more points in 28 of its last 29 games. The Bulldogs will have the challenge of replacing starting quarterback Stetson Bennett this offseason.

Mike Bobo played quarterback at Georgia from 1993 to 1997. Mike Bobo, Kirby Smart, and Will Muschamp all played football at Georgia during the 1990s.

Another great decision by Coach Kirby Smart! Congratulations Coach Bobo! — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) February 15, 2023

Mark Richt currently is a college football analyst for the ACC Network and ESPN.

More Football!

2023 SEC media days schedule set Georgia's Carson Beck talks QB battle, 2023 season Georgia football offers pass rusher Mylachi Williams Georgia's Jamon-Dumas Johnson ranked No. 4 among returning LBs 4-star DE Booker Pickett names top schools

Story continues

Related

Twitter reacts: UGA football hires Mike Bobo as OC

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire