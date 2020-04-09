Mark Reynolds announces his retirement

Mark Reynolds appeared on MLB Network Radio today and announced that he was retired.

Reynolds was released by the Rockies last July and never caught on anyplace else, so it’s likely that his career was going to over whether or not the 2020 season had started on time, but today was the first time he’d made any sort of announcement that he was done, telling Chris Russo, “I’m retired, actually . . . I guess that’s breaking news on your show. I haven’t really told anybody.”

Reynolds played for 13 seasons, hitting 298 homers for the Diamondbacks, Orioles, Indians, Yankees, Brewers, Cardinals, Nationals and Rockies. His best seasons came for the Diamondbacks, where he averaged 32 homers in his five seasons, including a 44-homer campaign in 2009. At around the same time he went on a four-year stretch where he led the league in strikeouts every year from 2008 through 2011. In so doing, he became one of the first players to truly symbolize an era in which what were once thought of as extreme strikeout totals and extreme home run totals became the norm.

Happy trails, Mark. You will definitely be a first ballot inductee to the Hall of Hey Remember That Guy? He Had an Interesting Career, Didn’t He? Yeah, He Really Did.

