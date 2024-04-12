Mark Pope expected to be next Kentucky basketball coach, per reports

LEXINGTON — Kentucky reportedly has found its new basketball coach by turning to an alum of the program.

Multiple reports have the Wildcats tabbing BYU coach Mark Pope, who played for UK's national-title winning club in 1996, as its new coach.

Pope recently completed his fifth season at BYU, where he is 110-52 (.679). He led the Cougars through their transition from the West Coast Conference to the Big 12. During the 2023-24 season, BYU's first as a Big 12 member, it went 10-8, tying for fifth. The Cougars went 1-1 in the Big 12 Tournament, falling to Texas Tech in the quarterfinals. They went one and done in the NCAA Tournament, losing to Duquesne, 71-67, in the first round.

Prior to BYU, Pope was the head coach of Utah Valley for four seasons, going 77-56.

Pope is 187-108 (.634) overall in nine years as a college coach, with an 0-2 mark in the NCAA Tournament (both appearances occuring during his BYU tenure).

His reported hire comes after UK tried, and failed, to court two coaches with national titles on their résumés.

Baylor coach Scott Drew removed himself from consideration Thursday, reaffirming his commitment to the Bears in a note posted on social media. And UConn's Dan Hurley, who has led the Huskies to back-to-back national championships, also reportedly relayed Thursday he isn't a candidate for the Kentucky job.

Pope would succeed John Calipari, who stepped down earlier this week after 15 seasons and 410 victories in Lexington. His tenure included a national title (in 2012), four Final Fours, seven Elite Eights and 12 conference championships (six each between regular season and SEC Tournament).

Arkansas officially hired Calipari as its new coach Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Mark Pope to Kentucky basketball as John Calipari successor, reports