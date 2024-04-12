Mark Pope is expected to be the next Kentucky men’s basketball coach

Mark Pope is expected to be the next men’s basketball coach at the University of Kentucky.

Pope, a former UK player, was a member of the Wildcats’ 1996 national championship team and has spent the past five seasons as the head coach at BYU, where he has amassed a 110–52 record, leading the Cougars to two NCAA Tournament appearances, including this past season. Before that, he spent four seasons as the head coach at Utah Valley.

UK was closing in on a deal to make Pope its next head coach, and that process could be formalized by Thursday night.

CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander was first to report that Pope would be Kentucky’s next coach.

Pope, 51, will replace John Calipari, who officially resigned his position with the Wildcats earlier this week after spending 15 seasons in charge of the program. Calipari led Kentucky to four Final Fours and the 2012 national championship, and he left Lexington as the school’s second-longest tenured men’s basketball coach behind Adolph Rupp.

Calipari, who was introduced as Arkansas’ new head coach Wednesday, had not advanced to the Final Four since 2015, and his final game was an upset loss to 14-seeded Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last month.

UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart began his search for Calipari’s replacement soon after the longtime UK coach announced he was stepping down Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier Thursday, both Baylor’s Scott Drew and UConn’s Dan Hurley removed themselves from consideration for the open Kentucky job,

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was also viewed as a realistic candidate to be UK’s next coach, but the Herald-Leader was told Thursday that Kentucky never made a serious move on Donovan, who was coaching a game against the Detroit Pistons when news of Pope’s impending hire was first reported.

This story will be updated.