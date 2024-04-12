Mark Pope expected to leave BYU for Kentucky

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU head basketball coach Mark Pope is about to enter the transfer portal.

Pope is reportedly going to accept the head coaching job at his alma mater, Kentucky, in the near future. ESPN is reporting that a deal is expected to come together soon.

Sources: Kentucky is targeting BYU coach Mark Pope to be the school’s next coach. A deal is expected to come together in the near future. pic.twitter.com/xpCnGk34a9 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 12, 2024

Pope was a member of the 1996 Kentucky national championship team as a player.

Pope has taken BYU to two NCAA tournaments in his five years there, including a 23-11 record with unexpected success in the Cougars first year in the rugged Big 12 Conference this year.

The Cougars earned a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournbament, but lost in the first round to Duquesne. Pope has has a record of 110-52 in five seasons at BYU, and was the head coach at Utah Valley before that, going 77-56 in four seasons in Orem.

Pope would replace John Calipari, a Hall of Fame coach who left for Arkansas after posting a 410-123 record with the Wildcats. That included a national title and four Final Four appearances.

Kentucky turned to Pope after several high-profile candidates either turned the job down or declared they didn’t have interest. Late Thursday morning, Baylor’s Scott Drew declined interest in the job after the school flew multiple family members to Lexington on a private plane to check out the area.

That decision by Drew came in the wake of three high-profile candidates turning down interest in the job before it even opened, as Alabama’s Nate Oats, UConn’s Dan Hurley and Villanova’s Jay Wright all said publicly they didn’t have interest in the job. Bulls coach Billy Donovan also said he’s committed to that franchise.

Pope comes to Kentucky with a resume that’s light for a job generally considered the best in the sport. He does not have an NCAA tournament victory. In the 2021 tournament, No. 6 BYU lost to No. 11 UCLA in the first round.

By comparison, Calipari had reached 11 combined NCAA tournaments at UMass and Memphis and coached in two Final Fours before taking the Kentucky job. Tubby Smith coached in three Round of 16s — two at Tulsa and another at Georgia — before arriving at Kentucky. Rick Pitino took Providence to the Final Four and coached the New York Knicks before taking over. Even Billy Gillispie coached in three NCAA tournaments and reached a Round of 16 before being hired by the Wildcats.

Pope was a semifinalist for the Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year after the Cougars exceeded expectations in their first season in the Big 12 Conference.

Expectations are always extremely high at Kentucky, and Pope will be under the microscope right away. The Wildcats have the most victories of any program in the country, and have won eight national championships in total.

Pope played 69 games at Kentucky from 1994-96 after transferring from Washington. He averaged 7.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in the Wildcats run to the national title in the 1995-96 season under head coach Rick Pitino.

Pitino endorsed Pope as Kentucky’s head coach saying, “I love Mark Pope and his family, and he would be an unbelievable choice.”

