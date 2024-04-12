Mark Pope contract, buyout details as Kentucky basketball hires BYU coach

Kentucky basketball has found its successor to longtime coach John Calipari in BYU coach Mark Pope, as announced by the university on Friday.

Pope was a senior captain on Rick Pitino's 1995-96 national championship team. He averaged 7.6 points and 20.3 minutes per game for the Wildcats as they went 34-2 on the season. Following the end of his professional playing career in 2005, Pope returned to the college ranks as an assistant coach at Georgia (2005-10), Wake Forest (2010-11) and BYU (2011-15).

Pope earned his first head coaching experience at Utah Valley, where from 2015-19 he led the Wolverines to a 77-56 record (34-24 in Western Athletic Conference play) and three CBI appearances. He then took over at BYU in 2019-20, leading the program for four seasons in the West Coast Conference before a final season as a member of the Big 12. In all, he had a 110-52 overall record and 49-29 mark in conference play (including 10-8 in BYU's lone season in the Big 12 in 2023-24).

Pope led BYU to at least 20 wins in four of his five seasons in Provo, Utah, including a 24-8 campaign in 2019-20 in which the NCAA Tournament was not held. In all, Pope led two NCAA Tournament appearances for the Cougars, finishing with first-round exits in 2021 and 2024. (In both instances, BYU, a 6 seed, was upset by an 11 seed).

“Mark Pope not only brings an impressive record in nine years as a head coach, but also a love of the University of Kentucky and a complete understanding of what our program means to the people of our state,” Kentucky athletics director Barnhart said in a statement. “As a captain on the ‘96 championship team, Mark was a beloved and respected teammate. As a head coach, he is highly regarded nationally as an innovator. His teams run a unique and dynamic up-tempo offense and they get after it on defense. He is a strong recruiter with international ties and a person of integrity.

“He fully embraces our high expectations and standards and I know that as our fans get reacquainted with Mark, they will be eager to join him on what promises to be an exciting ride.”

Despite the fact Pope is a former national title-winning player, Kentucky isn't getting him at a discount: His reported deal at his alma mater would have made him one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball through the 2023-24 season.

With that, here's what you need to know of his contract information and salary as Kentucky's basketball coach:

Mark Pope salary at Kentucky

Length: Five years

Salary: $5.5 (average annual salary)

According to a report from CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, Pope's contract at Kentucky is worth an average of $5.5 million per year over the length of five years, before incentives are met. Per USA TODAY's basketball contract database for the 2023-24 season, Pope's average annual salary would have ranked as the sixth-highest salary among all basketball coaches last season (assuming it were distributed evenly over the course of the contract).

Here is where Pope's contract would rank among all basketball coaches last season (not including recent contract extensions that took place after March 13):

Kansas coach Bill Self: $9.63 million Kentucky coach John Calipari: $8.54 million Michigan State coach Tom Izzo: $6.2 million Auburn coach Bruce Pearl: $5.71 million Tennessee coach Rick Barnes: $5.7 million Kentucky coach Mark Pope: $5.5 million (AAV) Baylor coach Scott Drew: $5.13 million UConn coach Dan Hurley: $5 million Illinois coach Brad Underwood: $4.7 million Alabama coach Nate Oats: $4.5 million

Mark Pope buyout at BYU

Pope previously coached at BYU, a private institution that is not subject to federal tax filing laws. Because of that, neither his salary nor his buyout is known.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Mark Pope contract details: How much will Kentucky pay BYU coach?