Mark Nzeocha becomes free agent after 49ers decline contract option
The 49ers on Friday declined the contract option on linebacker Mark Nzeocha for the 2021 season.
Nzeocha is now an unrestricted free agent and is free to sign with any team.
The six-year veteran was scheduled to make $1.45 million in the 2021 season with an additional $150,000 available in bonuses.
Nzeocha appeared in 47 games with three starts over the past four seasons with the 49ers. He was one of the team's core special-teams players. He originally came to the 49ers in 2017 when the club signed him off the practice squad of the Dallas Cowboys.
After seeing action in all 16 games in both the 2018 and 2019 season, Nzeocha appeared in just five games last season due to a severe quadriceps injury he sustained in the team's Week 3 victory over the New York Giants.