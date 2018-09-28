Mark Murphy told Clay Matthews not to change

Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews wanted to get a clarification from the NFL’s competition committee on the newest version of roughing the passer rules.

So he walked down the hall and got one.

Via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Matthews said he met with Packers president Mark Murphy (a member of the committee), and Murphy told him he wasn’t doing anything wrong.

“I think it was more so just continue to play in the way in which I have,” Matthews said of Murphy’s message.

Packers coaches had already told Matthews “not to change a thing,” after he’s become the poster boy for puzzling roughing the passer calls.

The league put out a clarification and a video to explain what they want to see moving forward, and Matthews noted that all of the hits he was penalized for were “conveniently left out of the teaching video.”

“If they continue to call it like that,” Matthews said, “I think there’s going to be more penalties, players are obviously going to be upset, coaches are going to continue to not know how to coach it and fans will continue to be upset by the fact that the NFL can’t seem to get out of its own way.”

Given the piecemeal approach to rules-making they’ve continued to show, it’s hard to argue with Matthews’ larger point.