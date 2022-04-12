Mark Murphy: We think Jordan Love can be a good player, but we haven’t seen enough

Aaron Rodgers appeared in only seven games, with no starts, and threw 59 passes with a touchdown and an interception in his first three seasons. So, when the Packers parted ways with Brett Favre after the 2007 season, they weren’t certain what they had in Rodgers.

Yes, Rodgers looked good in a 2007 loss to the Cowboys after Favre got hurt and he fared well in the preseason. Still. . . .

A Google search from 2008 reveals such comments as: “How many quarterbacks who have followed a legend such as Brett Favre have been successful? Only one: Steve Young. For Green Bay’s sake, they better hope that Aaron Rodgers is another Steve Young. Otherwise, Matt Flynn or Brian Brohm could be getting some action in the NFL a lot sooner than Aaron Rodgers ever did.”

Which leads us to Jordan Love, the quarterback the Packers traded up to draft 26th overall in 2020. Rodgers’ contract extension guarantees that Love, barring an injury to Rodgers, will sit for a third consecutive season.

Is Love any good? Even the Packers don’t know.

He could be the next Rodgers or he could be the next Brohm. (Or more likely somewhere in between.) Love has appeared in six games with one start (that did not go well) and has thrown 62 passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

“I think this preseason is important for him,” Packers CEO Mark Murphy said in an interview with Tom Grossi of Packast. “We think he can be a good player, but we haven’t really seen enough. So I think this preseason will be good for him.

“He’s a talented player. I know the decision to draft him has been questioned by a number of people, but it’s such an important position in our league that investing future assets at the position. . . . They said the same thing when we drafted Aaron.”

But Favre wasn’t coming off back-to-back MVP seasons when the Packers handed the job to Rodgers. Rodgers is. If Rodgers decides to play beyond 2022, Love’s future could be elsewhere.

Story continues

But no one in the Packers organization or with any other team knows exactly what Love is.

“It’s up to Jordan to take advantage of the opportunities that he does have,” Murphy said.

Mark Murphy: We think Jordan Love can be a good player, but we haven’t seen enough originally appeared on Pro Football Talk