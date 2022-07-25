Mark Murphy speaks at Packers shareholders meeting: Here’s what you missed

Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy touched on a variety of topics at Monday’s annual shareholders meeting inside Lambeau Field. The team added shareholders during last year’s stock offering and now has 539,000 total. Here is everything you might have missed from Murphy’s appearance.

Home games at noon unlikely

Mark Murphy says to the crowd he knows fans want more noon home games. The Packers have one noon home game this season. “Here’s the reality: if we have a lot of noon home games, we’re a shitty team.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 25, 2022

Fans have been asking for more noon kickoffs at Lambeau Field. However, Murphy warns that those games are usually reserved for struggling teams. The Packers’ only home game scheduled for noon is Week 6 against the New York Jets.

Davante Adams a future HOF

#Packers president Mark Murphy praises what former GB WR Davante Adams contributed to the organization during the team's shareholder meeting at Lambeau Field. He said he looks forward to when Adams comes back and is inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) July 25, 2022

The Packers president had nothing but praise for what Adams did during his time in Green Bay. Now a member of Las Vegas Raiders, Adams will go down as one of the best wide receivers in franchise history. Murphy is looking forward to the day when Adams comes back and is inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame.

On GM Brian Gutekunst

Brian Gutekunst still has some Ted Thompson in him. Ted used to essentially just read the roster to Packers shareholders. Gutey pretty much the same and then, as Mark Murphy said, he left the meeting to go try out a player. pic.twitter.com/GhNOeOmCVt — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 25, 2022

Murphy “couldn’t be more pleased” with the job Brian Gutekunst has done during his five years as the team’s general manager. Gutekunst has consistently put together a good roster and even left the shareholders meeting prematurely to go try out a player.

Green Bay to host NFL Draft?

Packers President & CEO says Green Bay “likely” to host NFL draft in 2025 or 2027. Not a guarantee, but he’s “confident.” — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) July 25, 2022

Never say never. Murphy believes Green Bay will end up hosting the draft in either 2025 or 2027. According to Murphy, the league likes the history and tradition, but the number of hotels has been an issue.

Almost a half billion in reserve

Murphy: “That’s our alternative to having a rich owner — nothing against rich owners.” https://t.co/HHyKY66Psl — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 25, 2022

Commenting on the team’s financial situation, Murphy revealed that the Packers have $440 million saved up in reserves – even after the pandemic. The money serves as protection against unforeseen future events and provides flexibility in terms of upgrades and other expenditures.

Another Hall of Famer

#Packers president Mark Murphy makes mention of the upcoming induction of safety LeRoy Butler to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Aug. 6. He mentioned the #Packers (28) are closing in on the #Bears' league-leading total of 30. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) July 25, 2022

Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler will go into the Hall of Fame in August. Murphy mentioned Butler’s inclusion will give the team 28 members in the Hall, trailing the Bears by only two.

Extensions

As Murphy indicated with his quote, a league source confirmed that LaFleur, Gutekunst and Ball all did contract extensions this offseason and will be part of the organization for years to come. https://t.co/5kWM6UcdZq — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 25, 2022

Speaking with reporters following the meeting, Murphy teased possible contract extensions for Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst and Russ Ball. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky confirmed the extensions for all three.

