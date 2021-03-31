Mark Murphy not talking about Aaron Rodgers’ contract

On Jan. 25, Packers CEO Mark Murphy answered Aaron Rodgers‘ comments suggesting uncertainty about his future clearly and concisely: “There’s no way in heck Aaron is not going to be on the Packers. He’s going to be the MVP of the league, might have had his best year ever. He’s our unquestioned leader, and we’re not idiots.”

Since then, the Packers have done nothing with Rodgers’ contract to solidify those feelings.

The Packers paid Rodgers’ $6.8 million roster bonus as is earlier this month rather than converting it into a signing bonus. A full restructuring would have given Rodgers the security he covets.

On Tuesday, Murphy wouldn’t talk about Rodgers or the quarterback’s contract.

“I can’t really get into specific players. We’ve been able to create room with others,” Murphy said when asked why the Packers didn’t alter Rodgers’ contract, via Jason Wilde of ESPN Wisconsin.

Murphy had a similar answer when asked why the team wouldn’t want to ensure Rodgers is the Packers’ quarterback beyond 2021.

“I’m not going to get into specifics. Good try, though,” Murphy said.

A third attempt ended the same way — with a non-answer — after Murphy was asked if he was concerned about issues brewing between the Packers and Rodgers.

“I’m not going to get into any individual player, any issues along those lines,” Murphy said.

So to summarize: Murphy isn’t talking about Rodgers today, and the Packers and Rodgers remain in the same place they were when their season ended.

