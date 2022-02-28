The NFL is considering Green Bay, Detroit and Washington, D.C., as the hosts for the 2024 NFL draft.

That’s the word from Packers President Mark Murphy, who told reporters today that the homes of the Packers, Lions and Commanders are in the running. The NFL owners are expected to choose the site of the 2024 draft at a league meeting in late March.

For decades, New York City was the default home of the draft, but in 2015 it moved to Chicago, and since then the league has tried to turn it into a major offseason event that crisscrosses the country, and host cities have become increasingly eager to bring the draft to town.

Any of the three finalists would give local fans a draft experience they haven’t previously had: Neither Detroit nor Green Bay has ever hosted a draft (although Milwaukee hosted it in 1940). Washington has only hosted it once, in 1941.

The 2022 draft will be in Las Vegas and the 2023 draft will be in Kansas City.

Mark Murphy: Green Bay, Detroit and Washington are finalists to host 2024 NFL draft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk