Mark Murphy: Either Packers or Browns will face Eagles in Brazil

We know a few things about the NFL's first game in Brazil, but one key piece of information remains up in the air.

The Eagles will be the designated home team in Sao Paolo and the game is scheduled for the first Friday of the regular season. The NFL announced another piece of the puzzle on Tuesday when they revealed that the game will be broacast on Peacock, which leaves the Eagles' opponent as the biggest unknown about the initial trip to South America.

Packers president Mark Murphy told multiple reporters at the league meetings that the decision is down to two teams. Murphy said it will either be his team or the Browns that make the trip to kick off the season against Philadelphia. Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst said earlier this month that the Browns would be making the trip.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at a Tuesday press conference that he expects the decision to be made in the next week, so it shouldn't be long before there's clarity on who will be facing the Eagles in Week One.