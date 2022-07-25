Packers President Mark Murphy says there are no hard feelings in Green Bay toward Davante Adams, the receiver who was traded to the Raiders in March.

Murphy said at the Packers’ shareholders’ meeting today that he appreciates the way Adams handled his departure, and that Adams should be a Packers Hall of Famer some day.

“I have tremendous respect for Davante,” Murphy said. “Obviously he was a great player for us, and as fine a person as you’ll ever see in the game. The way he handled this entire situation was really outstanding, and I am very confident that he will come back and he will be a member of our Hall of Fame.”

The Packers fans in attendance applauded that sentiment, showing that Adams remains popular in Green Bay, even after he decided to leave for greener pastures.

Mark Murphy: Davante Adams will be a member of the Packers’ Hall of Fame originally appeared on Pro Football Talk