Mark Murphy: Brazil announcement coming soon, Packers would gladly play there

Packers President Mark Murphy says his team is ready, willing and able to head to Brazil in Week One, if the NFL sends them.

The league has already announced that the second game of the 2024 regular season will be played in Brazil on Friday, September, 6, and that the Eagles will be the designated home team in a game that will stream on Peacock. The road team is expected to be either the Browns or the Packers, and Murphy sounds excited about growing the Cheesehead fan base in São Paulo.

“We’re either the first- or second-most popular team in Brazil,” Murphy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Murphy said he thinks the NFL will make an official announcement in the next few days.

“Also, this is very important for the league," Murphy said. "If we’re chosen, we’ll gladly go.”

The NFL has been trying to grow its international fan base for several years, and Brazil is the newest market the league is targeting. Murphy thinks a foothold in Brazil is good for the NFL and good for the Packers.