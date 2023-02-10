Mark Murphy on Aaron Rodgers: The sooner the decision is made, the better

Aaron Rodgers is planning an “isolation retreat” in the near future that he hopes will bring him closer to making a decision about whether or not he plans to continue his playing career and the quarterback’s current team will be waiting to hear what he has in mind.

Packers president Mark Murphy said on Thursday that the team has not set any kind of deadline to hear from Rodgers about what he wants to do in 2023, but acknowledged that an earlier answer would be better than the alternative.

“There hasn’t been a deadline,” Murphy said, via Dianna Russini of ESPN. “The sooner the decision is made, the better. Brian Gutekunst, our G.M., has been in regular contact with him. I think Aaron is expressing that he doesn’t want to drag it out.”

Murphy said that he’s hopeful that Rodgers will make a call by the start of free agency in March, but the ball will remain in the quarterback’s court for the time being.

