Mark Montgomery leaving MSU to be Detroit Mercy’s head coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Having spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach for Tom Izzo and the Michigan State men’s basketball team, Mark Montgomery is again becoming a head coach.

It was announced Wednesday that the former Spartan will be the next men’s basketball coach at Detroit Mercy.

Montgomery becomes the program’s 23rd head coach and takes over after the Titans went 1-31 this past season.

Before the last three seasons at MSU, Montgomery spent the final few months of the 2020-21 season on staff at Detroit Mercy and was the head coach at Northern Illinois from 2011-2021.

In the press release sent by the university Wednesday, Montgomery said “I would like to thank President Taylor, Robert Vowels and everyone on the search committee for giving me this opportunity to be the new head coach at University of Detroit Mercy. Growing up in the area, you heard about the history of the University, the great players, the atmosphere and historic Calihan Hall. Those teams were nationally known and they played the best and beat the best. I am so honored and humbled to lead the program back to where it was.”

Montgomery also spent ten years on staff at Michigan State from 2001-2011, which is a reason Izzo had high praise for his former assistant.

“I’m thrilled for Monty and very excited for the opportunity he has as the head coach at University of Detroit Mercy,” Izzo said in the press release. “Monty returned to Michigan State three years ago and has been an important part of my staff and our recruiting. He is one of the best and brightest coaches I’ve worked with during my career. Monty has a great understanding of the game, he’s called our offensive sets and is an incredibly hard worker who is very organized and knows how to run a program. Monty played at Michigan State and has spent a good part of his career with our program and while I’m sad to see him leave, I’m happy for him, his wife Alex and their family. I think this is a great opportunity for Monty to run the program in Detroit and look forward to seeing the success he has there.”

Montgomery added, “To Coach Izzo, I thank you for always being there for me and guiding me through the coaching realm and helping me to get to where I am today. You have been not only a teacher and mentor, but a friend and I thank you for always being there for me.”

