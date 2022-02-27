Mark Martin joins FOX booth at Auto Club, praises Reddick, Next Gen

Even though he admitted seeing Ice Cube in person might’ve factored into his decision, hip-hop head and NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin was on hand at Auto Club Speedway to take in Sunday’s Wise Power 400 Cup Series race.

The 40-time premier series winner and 2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee was in the FOX Sports booth in Stage 2, joining guest commentator and former longtime teammate Matt Kenseth — who said “without this man I would’ve never been racing in the Cup Series” — and regulars Clint Bowyer and Mike Joy.

After a whirlwind Stage 1 that saw, to name just a few things, Chase Elliott crashing out of the lead, Kyle Busch going for a solo spin and Tyler Reddick riding the high line and putting on a show out front, Martin offered his early thoughts on this new era of NASCAR racing that began with last week’s regular-season debut of the Next Gen race car in the Daytona 500.

“It‘s really an exciting time in NASCAR; it‘s on an upward swing right now. I love what I‘m seeing,” Martin said. “The clinic that Tyler Reddick‘s putting on out there; I mean a real talent, really showing what he can do. It‘s cool to see Erik Jones as well, really showing what he can do. This is just good stuff.”

Reddick captured Stage 1 amidst a frenzy of shuffling and turnover throughout the field, resulting in a top 10 that featured only four drivers who finished in the top 10 in last season’s standings. Drivers have their work cut out for them in the early going with the completely revamped Cup Series racer, and the increased parity throughout the field is on full display.

“This is perfect today because the teams haven‘t figured out all the nuances of how to set them up perfectly and figured out how to get the most out of the new tire, the shirt sidewall and all that stuff,” Martin said. “So the drivers are having to do big-time work and that‘s what I want to see. I want to see these guys.

“We have incredible talent out there in this field and I want to see them have to put that on display.”

If there’s any former driver out there who knows talent when he sees it, it’s Martin.

