Mark Jankowski with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres
Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.
Daniel Theis (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets, 03/11/2021
"Meyers Leonard's comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league — equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect — at all times moving forward."
Marvelous Marvin Hagler stopped Thomas Hearns in a fight that lasted less than eight minutes yet was so epic that it still lives in boxing lore. Two years later he was so disgusted after losing a decision to Sugar Ray Leonard — stolen, he claimed, by the judges — that he never fought again. One of the great middleweights in boxing history, Hagler died Saturday at the age of 66.
Fans were quick to react to the release of former Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward.
Celebrity website TMZ reported Hagler was taken to hospital in New Hampshire on Saturday with chest pains and trouble breathing. Hagler, who legally changed his name to Marvelous in 1982, posted a record of 62-3-2 and ruled supreme until his reign as undisputed middleweight champion came to a controversial end in 1987 with a loss to Sugar Ray Leonard. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire.
What's being said about that ending between Michigan baksetball and Ohio State in the early Big Ten semifinal in Indianapolis.
The Boston Celtics are looking to improve their team ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline and according to a report, they have offered "multiple firsts" for Pistons forward Jerami Grant.
Jordan Spieth nearly nailed Rory Sabbatini with his tee shot Saturday during the Players Championship.
Both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were ruled out of the All-Star Game late after being exposed to COVID-19.
USMNT star Christian Pulisic made his first Premier League start for Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea played away at Leeds United.
The Packers are creating more cap space by restructuring the deal of Billy Turner.
The Knicks started slowly but found their groove to come away with a 119-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday afternoon.
The two Porter brothers reunited on Friday with the Grizzlies hosting the Nuggets at FedExForum.
Steelers Wire is your source to track the free agency comings and goings.
Dustin Johnson's tee shot Saturday at TPC Sawgrass' 17th hole was too good, as his ball hit the stick and went into the water.
Austria's newly-crowned world champion Katharina Liensberger won the second World Cup slalom in Are on Saturday after Mikaela Shiffrin made a costly error in her bid for a record-equalling discipline victory.
The former Boston forward talked about why he chose the Charlotte Hornets this offseason in a recent post.
Bradley Beal had a career game against the Sixers earlier this season, and Philly's head coach has only one man to blame for the explosive performance.
Steelers took care of an important order of business by tendering Spillane on Saturday.