Mark Jackson shares expectations for Klay Thompson’s next contract

Klay Thompson’s impending free agency continues to be a hot topic surrounding the Golden State Warriors. The veteran sharpshooter is expected to field multiple offers once the free agency period starts this summer. Thompson has repeatedly expressed his desire to remain in the Bay Area.

Nevertheless, other teams around the NBA are being linked with potential contract offers for Thompson. The Orlando Magic are among the most rumored teams to be in that mix. According to former Warriors head coach Mark Jackson, who was speaking on a recent episode of the ‘Gil’s Arena podcast, Thompson will likely secure a deal in the range of $20-$25 million per year.

“I’m giving him $20-$25,” Jackson said. “When you look around the league with guys making that kind of money. I still think he has plenty in the tank. Guys that can shoot the basketball the way he shoots the basketball have much more longevity…He will still be relevant on the court because of his presence and ability to knock that shot down. I think he has a lot left in the tank.”

Thompson will likely make his decision based on earning potential and the role on offer. He’s in the final stages of his career. He will likely want to continue having a big role on whatever team he chooses to play for, as he looks to prove he can still compete at the highest level.

Despite some rocky patches, Thompson ended the Warriors season with respectable numbers. In 77 games, he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 43.2% shooting from the field and 38.7% from three-point range. It’s that consistent scoring production that will likely ensure Thompson has interest from around the league in the coming months.

