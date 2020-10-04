Mark Jackson? John Harbaugh loves the Lamar Jackson-Mark Andrews connection

Mark Jackson? Harbaugh loves the Lamar-Andrews connection originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Lamar Jackson loves throwing to his tight ends, none more than Mark Andrews. Their connection was as strong as ever Sunday, when the 2019 Pro Bowler racked up 57 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens’ 31-17 win over the Washington Football Team.

After the game, head coach John Harbaugh admitted to accidentally coming up with a new moniker for the quarterback-tight end duo.

“I thought Mark played great obviously,” Harbaugh said in a postgame Zoom press conference. “Lamar played great. Those two guys have a great connection. I did call him Mark Jackson coming off after the one touchdown so — he’s right here, he’s laughing right now. It’s really not that inaccurate actually so those guys played that way today.”

Andrews entered the game looking to bust out of a mini-slump after he was held to just four catches for 51 yards over his last two games. Harbaugh told reporters that he couldn’t explain why Andrews hadn’t been as involved, citing a multitude of factors that could contribute to an off-game for him.

“I wish I could honestly give you some kind of a scientific answer but it really is more than science,” Harbaugh said. “Sometimes it’s the throw, sometimes it’s the catch, sometimes it’s a coverage, sometimes it’s just the wind, sometimes it’s whatever and that’s just the way football goes. Now two games are ever the same so you really can’t evaluate them in the same place.”

As Sunday proved, Andrews still plays an important role in the Baltimore offense. When the Ravens reach the red zone, they have few better options than calling on Mark Jackson for six.