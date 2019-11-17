Mark Ingram tells Lamar Jackson MVP doubters to 'come meet me ... woot woot!'

The NFL MVP race is taking shape, and Lamar Jackson is leading the pack.

The Baltimore Ravens’ second-year quarterback continued his remarkable breakout campaign on Sunday with a four-touchdown performance in a 41-7 trouncing of the Texans that appeared to eliminate Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson from the conversation.

Jackson outshines Watson

Jackson completed 17-of-24 passes on the day for 222 yards while gaining another 86 on the ground without a turnover as he continues to confound defenses incapable of defending him.

Watson, meanwhile, threw for 169 yards with one interception and no touchdowns.

Mark Ingram, hype man

Ravens running Mark Ingram relished the moment as a chance to take on a new role — Jackson hype man. Ingram introduced Jackson at his postgame news conference with noted enthusiasm.

“The MVP frontrunner,” Ingram said. “If anybody got to say something different about that, then come see me. I’m right here in B’more outside the Bank. “I’m bout that. Big Trust. Woot woot. Lamar Jackson. In the Flesh! Yes sir.”

Mark Ingram is ready to take on all comers who don't see Lamar Jackson as the NFL MVP. ( Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jackson then took his proper post at the postgame podium.

While Jackson likely eliminated Watson as competition in the race on Sunday, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is still alive and well.

Ingram should be ready to meet some Seattle takers “outside the Bank.”

