Mark Ingram returns to Ravens practice after left ankle sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was coy about running back Mark Ingram’s availability for practice this week at his weekly Wednesday press conference.

When asked if he thought Ingram could practice and play in Sunday’s game against the Patriots, Harbaugh responded, “Yes and yes.”

The answer came quickly, as Ingram was on the field for practice Wednesday. He hasn’t practiced since he suffered a left high-ankle sprain against the Eagles on Oct. 18. Since then, the Ravens have had a bye week and played two games.

In six games this year, Ingram has rushed for 225 yards on 50 carries for two touchdowns — an average of 37.5 yards-per-game and 4.5 yards-per carry. Both numbers are down this year compared to a year ago, partially due to the emergence of J.K. Dobbins and the increased role for Gus Edwards in the backfield.

With Ingram back in the mix, the Ravens’ backfield should become even more of a mystery as the Ravens head down the stretch.