Report: Ravens RB Mark Ingram expected to play vs. Titans in divisional round

It looks like the Baltimore Ravens will have every part of their record rushing attack on hand against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the AFC divisional round.

Starting Ravens running back Mark Ingram, currently listed as questionable for the game with a calf injury, is expected to play according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Listed as questionable, Ravens’ RB Mark Ingram is expected to play Saturday vs. Titans, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2020

Ingram suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Ravens’ Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns. He had to be helped off the field after what look like a non-contact injury. Ravens coach John Harbuagh told reporters Thursday that the team would “just see how it goes” with Ingram, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

Ingram had missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, but was back on the field in limited fashion on Thursday.

The Ravens will be happy to have Mark Ingram back on Saturday. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Ingram has been huge for Ravens

Signed to a three-year, $15 million deal last offseason, Ingram slotted in perfectly alongside presumptive MVP Lamar Jackson as the bruising component of a running attack that dominated the league this season. He was one of an incredible 12 Ravens named to this year’s Pro Bowl.

In 15 games, Ingram posted 1,018 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per rush, while adding 247 receiving yards and five touchdowns through the air. Ingram has also been a vocal part of the Ravens’ locker room, and acted as Jackson’s self-appointed hype man.

If Ingram were forced to miss the Titans game, the Ravens would have likely turned to sophomore running back Gus Edwards and rookie Justice Hill to shoulder the load.

Fortunately for the Ravens, clinching a first-round bye in the same game as Ingram’s injury allowed them to sit him, among other key players, in Week 17 and rest during the wild-card round, giving him three weeks of recovery.

Key Titans linebacker ruled out

While the Ravens got good news on Ingram, their opponents will have to deal with the loss of a major piece of their defense.

Titans linebacker Jayon Brown, who posted 104 tackles this season, was ruled out with a shoulder injury suffered last week against the New England Patriots. Slot receiver Adam Humphries was also ruled out with an ankle injury.

The only other Raven carrying an injury designation for Saturday is tight end Mark Andrews, who is questionable with an ankle injury.

