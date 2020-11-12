Mark Ingram out of practice Thursday after working on Wednesday

Ravens running back Mark Ingram‘s bid to return to action took a step in the wrong direction on Thursday.

Ingram did not practice due to the ankle injury that has kept him out of the last two games. He had been a limited participant in Wednesday’s session.

Should Ingram remain out on Friday, it seems likely Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins will carry the load in the backfield against the Patriots on Sunday night.

Defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) and defensive back Jimmy Smith (ankle) were out for the second straight day. Campbell is not expected to play this weekend. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams didn’t practice for non-injury reasons.

Linebacker Matthew Judon (calf) was a limited participant after sitting on Wednesday. Linebacker L.J. Fort (finger) was limited for the second day in a row.

