Mark Ingram: Playoff or no Playoff, don't question Nick Saban's legacy at Alabama
The former Crimson Tide running back and new FOX College Football analyst spoke to Yahoo Sports about the suggestion that the 6-time national champion head coach's legacy would take a hit if he does not make it to the College Football Playoff this season.