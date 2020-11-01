Mark Ingram officially inactive for Sunday’s game against Steelers

Mark Ingram (ankle) officially inactive originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Mark Ingram’s doubtful status for Sunday became official, as he was made inactive for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. It's the first game of the season that Ingram has missed.

The veteran running back suffered an ankle injury against the Eagles, but still needs more than just the bye week to get healthy. Instead, the Ravens will rely on Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins out of the backfield.

Others made inactive are quarterback Trace McSorley, offensive linemen Trystan Colon-Castillo and Ben Bredeson, defensive end Jihad Ward and defensive tackles Justin Ellis and Broderick Washington.

Yannick Ngakoue will make his Ravens debut today opposite Matthew Judon at outside linebacker. It will be a homecoming of sorts for the Maryland-native, who will face his favorite childhood team in the state where he made his football name.

The Ravens (5-1) will try to knock off the unbeaten Steelers in their most meaningful game of the year to date.