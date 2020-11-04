The Ravens ran for 265 yards on Sunday against Pittsburgh without starting tailback Mark Ingram. They may have to do it again on Sunday at Indianapolis.

Ingram missed practice on Wednesday with an ongoing ankle injury.

They didn’t miss a beat without him. Rookie J.K. Dobbins gained 113 yards on 15 carries. Gus Edwards added 87 yards on 16 attempts. Lamar Jackson contributed 65 yards on 16 runs.

The production from Dobbins, Edwards, and Jackson call into question Ingram’s future with the team beyond 2020. Unless he dramatically reduces his $5 million salary, the Ravens could entrust to position to Dobbins and Edwards (who will be a restricted free agent), especially with Jackson contributing so much on the ground.

Ingram has 225 yards rushing on 50 carries in six games this season, along with two touchdowns. He has another 25 yards receiving.

Mark Ingram misses practice with lingering ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk