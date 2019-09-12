Mark Ingram, Marquise Brown limited with injuries for Ravens

Although Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received the bulk of the praise for Sunday’s splattering of the Dolphins, other players contributed significantly to the offensive effort. Two of them were limited in practice on Wednesday with injury.

Rookie receiver Marquise Brown was limited with a hip injury, and veteran running back Mark Ingram was limited with a shoulder injury.

Ingram had 107 rushing yards against Miami, and Brown had 147 receiving yards. They scored two touchdowns apiece.

Not practicing for the Ravens on Wednesday were cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (back), and cornerback Brandon Carr (not injury related).

Baltimore hosts the Cardinals on Sunday, in a battle of two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league.